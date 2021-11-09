This Drumcondra bistro is doing mix & match tacos for Taco Tuesday

We just have to taco to you about this unreal deal!

We love Taco Tuesday and we are always looking out for places that like to celebrate this important weekly event. The Brass Onion Bistro in Drumcondra are embracing the day with mix and match tacos, and they look immense.

You get four tacos for just €16, an absolute bargain if ever we've heard one. They do a range of variations, including monkfish, grilled halloumi, wild mushroom, crispy Cajun chicken, carne assada, and Mexican style tacos. There's veggie and non veggie options, so a little something no matter your preferences. They also offer both indoor and outdoor seating.

If you're not completely stuffed after your tacos, they also serve a fan favourite: churros. And to wash it all down? A €20 litre jug of sangria.

You can book a table for Brass Onion Bistro here, but be quick. Taco Tuesday is tonight!

Header image via Instagram/brassonionbistro

