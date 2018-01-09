Food and Drink

This Dublin Bar Is Having A Jägerbomb Party And It Looks Absolutely Mental

No sign of Dry January here...

Jager

January is well underway and most people are still trying to cut down on their drinking. 

Well, the folks at the Czech Inn have decided to fly in the face of all that and throw a massive Jägerbomb party this Saturday at 11pm. 

The bizarre poster alone is enough to pique our interest...

Czech Inn

There'll be three Jägerbombs for €12 all night long, which is dangerously tempting on this month of penny-pinching.

Are you ready to release the beast?

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

