This Dublin Bar Severs Irish Coffees Made With Poitín And They’re Seriously Good

Espresso Martini are super trendy right now but before the Instagram days the go-to coffee/spirit drink was the classic Irish Coffee.

I recently visited Dingle for a long drinking weekend. I won’t lie to you, I’m not the best at day-long sessions, my eyes start to get heavy around 10pm. The only thing that’ll keep me bopping away is a kick of caffeine.

Let’s be real, if I asked the barman in a traditional Irish pub in Kerry for an Espresso Martini he would have looked at me like I had three heads.

I thought about ordering a shot of vodka and a coffee and doing it myself but then I saw someone tucking into an Irish coffee and well, you can imagine how happy I was.

I ordered it, I waited… I sipped, I smiled.

I had forgotten how bloody delicious an Irish Coffee is, so creamy and toasty.

Coming back from Dingle, I thought that was the last of it… until I scrolled past a brand new bar in Dublin that was serving something called a Belfast Coffee, sure I had to try it.

Say hello to Dublin’s first Poitín bar, 1661!

Located just off Capel Street, this bar is bringing something new to the Dublin Bar scene. The trendy spot specialises in all things poitín.

Now I know what you’re thinking… Poitín? Bleugh!

I remember trying a dusty bottle of homemade stuff back in the day and my stomach hurling instantly. Nowadays however, poitín is being made by the experts and well.. it’s actually quite delicious.

Bar 1661’s star of the show is their Belfast Coffee, made from Bán Poitín, coffee, cream and nutmeg. It’s absolutely divine and something I’d go out of my way to order.

You can’t get more Irish than that.

The bar has a deadly atmosphere, an array of spirits and will be hosting some cool events over the summer so keep your eyes peeled.

I headed down to shoot an Early Doors video last week and I was super impressed with the place. That video will be out next week.

Sláinte!