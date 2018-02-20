This Dublin Café Is Serving Kimberly Mikado Donuts This Week

Dublin's donut game has been particularly good lately.

But this Dublin café's latest addition could just be the best creation that has ever been applied to a donut.

SLICE in Stoneybatter announced that they will be serving up fresh batches of Kimberely Mikado donuts this Thursday as part of their well-known Durty Donut Thursday.

It's safe to say we won't be prepping our overnight oats on Wednesday evening this week, as it looks like Thursday's breakfast is sorted in the form of a squishy, raspberry donut from SLICE.

