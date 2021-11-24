This Dublin café is putting a Christmassy twist on this beloved French pastry

These aren't just any old financiers...

Financiers are a delectable French treat; a small almond cake perfect for those with a sweet tooth. As amazing as they are in their original form, Two Pups Coffee are adding a little festive spice to the recipe this year. Colour us intrigued.

Two Pups Coffee are now serving financiers with homemade mincemeat and a brand butter topping; a Christmas collaboration of dreams if ever we've seen one.

The café opens Wednesday to Friday 8.30am to 3.30pm and Saturdays and Sundays 9.30am to 4pm. Make sure to get down there sometime soon to indulge in one of their festive financiers.

Header image via Instagram/two_pups_coffee

