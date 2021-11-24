This Dublin café is putting a Christmassy twist on this beloved French pastry

By Katy Thornton

November 24, 2021 at 7:18am

Share:

These aren't just any old financiers...

Financiers are a delectable French treat; a small almond cake perfect for those with a sweet tooth. As amazing as they are in their original form, Two Pups Coffee are adding a little festive spice to the recipe this year. Colour us intrigued.

Two Pups Coffee are now serving financiers with homemade mincemeat and a brand butter topping; a Christmas collaboration of dreams if ever we've seen one.

The café opens Wednesday to Friday 8.30am to 3.30pm and Saturdays and Sundays 9.30am to 4pm. Make sure to get down there sometime soon to indulge in one of their festive financiers.

Header image via Instagram/two_pups_coffee

READ ON: We are beyond obsessed with this Mac N Cheese wrap from one of our fave Dublin delis

Share:

Latest articles

Truckers and hauliers holding Dublin protest in response to fuel costs

RECIPE: How to make this delicious Crispy Potato Hash for breakfast or brunch in 5 easy steps

WATCH: The cast and creator of Disney+'s new show Hawkeye reveal their favourite Xmas movies

The DSCPA have released some adorable Christmas cards

You may also love

Watch The Late Late Toy Show while out for dinner at these Dublin restaurants

We are beyond obsessed with this Mac N Cheese wrap from one of our fave Dublin delis

7 amazing Christmas gifts for the foodie in your life

Mince pies are on the way to one of Dublin's most iconic bakeries

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.