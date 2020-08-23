This Dublin brunch platter has gone straight to the top of our bucket list

Simple but genius.

Love brunch but finding it all a bit same-y?

We're always on the lookout for new brunch trends to spice things up of a Sunday, and this new Brunch Platter courtesy of Lemon & Duke will do just the trick.

The Duke Lane eatery shared a tantalising photo of the platter this morning to Twitter :

The all new brunch platters @LemonAndDuke contact us on 016796260 or email us on [email protected] 😀

Poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, toasties, perfectly done bacon and sausages, potatoes and more - this takes the stress out of choosing from the menu so you can focus on the well overdue catch up.

Hats off.

