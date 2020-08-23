Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

This Dublin brunch platter has gone straight to the top of our bucket list

By Megan Cassidy

August 23, 2020 at 12:13pm

Share:

Simple but genius.

Love brunch but finding it all a bit same-y?

We're always on the lookout for new brunch trends to spice things up of a Sunday, and this new Brunch Platter courtesy of Lemon & Duke will do just the trick.

The Duke Lane eatery shared a tantalising photo of the platter this morning to Twitter :

Poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, toasties, perfectly done bacon and sausages, potatoes and more - this takes the stress out of choosing from the menu so you can focus on the well overdue catch up.

Hats off.

Book a spot by calling 016796260 or emailing the crew on [email protected]

Share:

Latest articles

This photo of hospital food served to a patient in the Mater is sparking uproar online

Anyone for a Wine Picnic box? These beauties are now available in Dublin

A wine and cheese shop is coming to the Bernard Shaw

Former Green Minister shares appalling photo of Sandymount beach following swimming ban

You may also love

Anyone for a Wine Picnic box? These beauties are now available in Dublin

A wine and cheese shop is coming to the Bernard Shaw

Where to book a table to watch the Leinster v Munster game this evening

Gin and Tonic slushy anyone? Farmer Browns just launched three new summer cocktails

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.