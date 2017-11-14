Food and Drink

This Lavish 'Afternoon Sea' Is Now Available Daily At A Stephen's Green Restaurant

And no, that isn't a typo in the headline

Urchin Header

What do you call it when the dining experiences of Afternoon Tea and seafood come together in a kind of mouthwatering fusion? Why you'd call it Afternoon Sea, of course!

At least that's what the folks at Urchin have been calling it. Found in the basement of Cliff Townhouse on Stephen's Green, this beach-inspired bar and restaurant serves savage seafood tapas, decadent cocktails and all-round good vibes

Don't let the fact that it's in the basement fool you, this is a colourful, vibrant, brightly lit establishment, even boasting it's own little terrace where you can soak up some rays on days like this.

Urchin has just gotten even better though, cos they've just announced that they're now also doing daily Afternoon Sea, where you'll be able to enjoy oysters, mussels, lobster and crab claws for €38 per person.

Just have a gawk at that spread...

Will you be taking the plunge into Afternoon Sea at Urchin this weekend? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: The Breakdown Of The €16.50 Bewley's Breakfast Full Irish Fry

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

