This Lavish 'Afternoon Sea' Is Now Available Daily At A Stephen's Green Restaurant

And no, that isn't a typo in the headline

What do you call it when the dining experiences of Afternoon Tea and seafood come together in a kind of mouthwatering fusion? Why you'd call it Afternoon Sea, of course!

At least that's what the folks at Urchin have been calling it. Found in the basement of Cliff Townhouse on Stephen's Green, this beach-inspired bar and restaurant serves savage seafood tapas, decadent cocktails and all-round good vibes.

Don't let the fact that it's in the basement fool you, this is a colourful, vibrant, brightly lit establishment, even boasting it's own little terrace where you can soak up some rays on days like this.

Urchin has just gotten even better though, cos they've just announced that they're now also doing daily Afternoon Sea, where you'll be able to enjoy oysters, mussels, lobster and crab claws for €38 per person.

Just have a gawk at that spread...

Will you be taking the plunge into Afternoon Sea at Urchin this weekend? Let us know in the comments.

