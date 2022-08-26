TikToker charged almost €9 for deli chicken wrap muses -'it must be made of gold'

Almost an hour's wages for an aul chicken fillet wrap.

As the cost of basically everything in Dublin continues to rise, and queues of over 100 people for one apartment viewing in Drumcondra are the backdrop for Robert Troy's 11 house admission, a lunchtime deli visit can sometimes feel like the one positive amidst a sea of disappointment. Sure, you'll never own a house (despite also working for everything you've had and not being born with a silver spoon, thank you Mr. Troy), but at least you can rustle together a few shillin's for a comforting deli order.

However, at prices like this you'd be more likely to take on the role of your own mother and defeatedly whisper to yourself "we've got chicken fillets at home".

TikTok user @officialhuggieb3ar recently shared a video of a 3 topping chicken wrap from Shanganagh Gardens Centra in Shankill, priced at a concerning €8.60. As he says himself, "must be made of gold".

Last month, a picture went viral of a chicken fillet roll purchased in Maxol Dunmore Road, Waterford, priced at €10. On further investigation, we discovered this was a labelling error and that Maxol's chicken rolls were actually €5 each - unfortunately I don't think that's the case in this instance.

What's the most ludicrous pricing you've encountered at an Irish deli?

Header image via TikTok/officialhuggieb3ar

