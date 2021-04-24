Treat Yo'self at this brand new donut and coffee trailer in Dublin 9

Based in and around Ballymun and looking for a new spot for coffee and treats? We've got you covered with this cracker spot.

This spot has literally just opened and the guys have already been welcomed by locals with open arms, figuratively speaking of course!

Whether you're into plain ordinary good coffee or maybe something a little fancier, this is the spot. If you're feeling a little extra you could grab an Iced Salted Caramel Latteor maybe even a Kinder Milkshake. Like honestly, these guys are ticking some big boxes here and we've heard verrrrrry good things.

These guys are open 8am - 10pm, Thursday to Sunday and are located down at the Setanta GAA Club.

Lead Image via Instagram/treatyoselfdub