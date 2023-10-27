Two Michelin-star chefs to team up for a tasting menu event at Glovers Alley

This 7-course tasting menu is for those who love life's luxuries.

If you're super into your fine dining, the kind where using multiple kinds of cutlery for each course is a must, then this tasting menu event at Glovers Alley is a must.

JP McMahon of Aniar in Galway, is teaming up with fellow Michelin-star chef Andy McFadden to create a seven-course tasting menu that best represents the West of Ireland.

What to expect

Advertisement

Both Aniar and Glovers Alley have one Michelin star each. Of the former, the official Michelin site praises its use of ingredients from the land and sea of Galway, a restaurant that embodies the landscape it is based in completely. Aniar is praised for its blend of traditional and modern cooking techniques, as well as the delicate balance struck with every dish, comprising of no more than two or three components.

Glovers Alley, based within the Fitzwilliam Hotel opposite Stephen's Green, earned its star for its chic and elegant setting, and the "boldness" of McFadden's cooking. The chef's dishes are both "skilfully prepared and artfully presented" according to the Michelin website, so you can see why the collaboration between McMahon and McFadden is one not to be missed by those who value fine dining.

This tasting menu event at Glovers Alley takes place on Wednesday November 15th. The menu is priced at €140 per person, with an optional wine pairing at €100 per person. Unfortunately this meal won't be suitable for those with allergies or dietary requirements, so if you have either, this will not be the dining event for you.

There will be a similar event in Aniar on November 25th, where McFadden will travel to team up once more with McMahon on a 23-course tasting menu, costing €152 per person with an additional €80 for the wine pairing.

Advertisement

You can book a table for this event at Glovers Alley by emailing them.

Header image via Instagram / Glovers Alley

READ ON:

- The Big Romance and Mother are teaming up to open a new bar on Thomas Street

Advertisement

- Kids in costume to go free at Dublin Zoo this Halloween weekend

- Somewhere Out There You at the Abbey Theatre is a surprisingly moving romcom