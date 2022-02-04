Vegan Sandwich Co announce new pop-up coming soon

For all the vegans on the Southside, your prayers have been answered!

We are BEYOND excited about this news. Vegan Sandwich Co, the ultimate vegan café and sandwich spot, is opening a new location as a pop-up very soon. This vegan haven is based in Smithfield, and their specialty is breakfast and lunch faves, but made vegan. They use their very own meat alternatives for bacon, chicken, sausages, and they even have plant based cheese. No dairy in sight.

They took to Instagram just this afternoon to announce the opening of a new pop-up shop, coming very soon. The new location will be in St. Stephen's Green Food Village, and will be up and running as early as in a few weeks. Currently Vegan Sandwich Co are assembling their new store, new menu, and a new team of people to run the place.

Until then, we can only dream of about the new Vegan Sandwich Co pop-up store, and hope to see tons of sneak peeks as they bring it all together. Whether you're vegan or not, this deli is going to the top of the to-try list.

Header image via Instagram/vegansandwichco

