Welcome Shaku Maku, Dublin's newest Middle Eastern diner

If Shaku Maku feels like it naturally just rolls off your tongue, it should do - it translates as "what's the story?"

The latest addition to Dublin's foodie scene has just opened in the heart of Rathmines and is already serving up a storm in the way of mezze platters, griddle dishes served with flat bread and "Josper" grills - which according to the Shaku Maku menu is a hybrid of a grill and an oven which adds a unique flavour and texture while "retaining the natural juiciness of the meat". Delish.

The menu features a mix of vegetarian and meaty dishes, with a few tasty vegan options thrown in too such as their vegetable fritters, vegetable mnazaleh (veg, chickpeas and potatoes in a spicy sauce served with flatbread) and monks salad (grilled aubergine, tomatoes and peppers in a lemon and olive oil dressing).

If you've got a fussy eater in your life they'll have plenty of tasty grilled meat options to chow down on, while you get adventurous with a mix of small plates or something spicy from the griddle section.

Shaku Maku are located at 192 Rathmines Road Lower in Dublin 6. Expect colourful dishes with fresh produce and kitschy, welcoming decor.

We can't wait to pay them a visit!

