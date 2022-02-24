What is Fat Thursday and where should you celebrate it in Dublin

Okay, the name is more than a bit dodgy, but we love an excuse to indulge at some of our fave places.

We've all heard of (and been counting down to) Pancake Tuesday, and yet everyone seems to be posting about something called Fat Thursday. Having never heard of it, I naturally did a little Google search, and this is what my findings were.

So, what is Fat Thursday?

In the lead up to Lent, Fat Thursday is a day in which you treat yourself to sugary things (most commonly donuts). It's a Polish tradition, known as Tlusty Czwartek.

According to this site:

"Paczki are traditional fried delicacies that contain rose jam. The idea behind Fat Thursday is treating the taste buds and enjoying the flavor of rich, decadent foods before Lent begins."

Apparently eating donuts is also a sign of good luck, and to abstain from them for too long can bring misfortune (we would not want that). So I mean, get a doughnut into you this Fat Thursday, why not? Below are some of the top places in Dublin to celebrate Fat Thursday with some paczki.

Bread 41

Location: Pearse Street

As always, Bread 41 are on the ball with this holiday, serving these delicious jam donuts for one day only!

The Rolling Donut

Multiple Locations

The Rolling Donut is pulling out all the stops for Tłusty Czwartek. These delightful glazed jam donuts are only available today, so don't miss out.

Off Beat Donuts

Locations: George's Quay, The Square Tallaght, Dundrum Town Centre

Off Beat Donuts have special and limited edition paczki just for today, so get down to your closest one (it's good luck after all!).

The Hot Donut

Location: O'Connell Street

The Hot Donut is serving up some rose donuts in celebration of Tlusty Czwartek. Perfect if you're working in the city centre today.

The Happy Family Bakery

Location: Clondalkin

The Happy Family Bakery is known for their crafting of delicious treats from across the globe, so you know they're celebrating Tlusty Czwartek. In 2021 a Polish Head Baker joined their team, so you know the paczki will be authentic. You can get these donuts at any of The Happy Family Bakery's retailers.

So make sure you get a donut or two into you from one of these Dublin spots today - it'd be unlucky not to celebrate Fat Thursday after all.

