Working Lunch – Sweet-Toothed Dubliners Can Refuel At This Phibsboro Spot

In this modern world, being chained to the desk is a thing of the past for a lot of people. Pretty much everyone has their own portable office, and the city of Dublin is our oyster when it comes to logging in.

Our new series will focus on the best places in the city to plug your laptop in and get to work. Any suggestions? Get in touch via our social channels!

Anyone who knows Phibsboro will know that it isn’t short on places to eat or drink. It is one of the 50 coolest neighbourhoods in the world after all.

At 156 Phibsborough Road though, you’ll find one of the jewels in the crown. For over 25 years, Woodstock has been delivering high-quality food to locals and visitors alike.

A deli, bakery, carvery and café all rolled into one, whether you’re stopping in for a coffee as you send a quick email or have a bit more time to fill your belly, Woodstock has everything you need.

Located about a five-minute walk from the Phibsboro Luas stop, it won’t take you any time at all if you’re at a loose end in the city. Here’s what to expect.