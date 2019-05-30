Working Lunch – Sweet-Toothed Dubliners Can Refuel At This Phibsboro Spot
In this modern world, being chained to the desk is a thing of the past for a lot of people. Pretty much everyone has their own portable office, and the city of Dublin is our oyster when it comes to logging in.
Our new series will focus on the best places in the city to plug your laptop in and get to work. Any suggestions? Get in touch via our social channels!
Anyone who knows Phibsboro will know that it isn’t short on places to eat or drink. It is one of the 50 coolest neighbourhoods in the world after all.
At 156 Phibsborough Road though, you’ll find one of the jewels in the crown. For over 25 years, Woodstock has been delivering high-quality food to locals and visitors alike.
A deli, bakery, carvery and café all rolled into one, whether you’re stopping in for a coffee as you send a quick email or have a bit more time to fill your belly, Woodstock has everything you need.
Located about a five-minute walk from the Phibsboro Luas stop, it won’t take you any time at all if you’re at a loose end in the city. Here’s what to expect.
Vibe
After the morning rush hour, Woodstock is the ideal place to pitch up and grab a late breakfast. Soft music plays overhead and there’s plenty of space to give your mind room to focus.
When it gets to around lunchtime though, the quiet chatter of the morning clientele increases to a louder hum as the queue for the deli stretches back towards the door.
That says it all about the popularity of the place but if it’s a quiet setting you’re looking for, Woodstock before or after lunchtime is your best bet.
WiFi
The Wifi game is strong here so no need to worry about hotspotting from your phone.
Menu
This is the part that really makes Woodstock worth visiting. No matter the time of day, the restaurant will have whatever you need to keep you going ’til hometime.
For breakfast, you can treat yourself to a bowl of muesli, delicious pancakes or a full Irish if that’s what you’re craving.
At lunchtime, the deli has a set menu providing a range of wraps, sandwiches and salads and on my own recent visit, I went for the triple-decker which went down an absolute treat.
As well as that, those with a sweet tooth are spoiled for choice with a large selection of cakes, apple pies, eclairs, chocolate brownies and loads more.
Getting there
As mentioned previously, Woodstock is only a five-minute walk from the Phibsboro Luas stop.
Alternatively, Dublin Bus routes 9 and 38 will also leave you nearby.
A stable of Phibsboro’s bustling food scene, Woodstock is has everything you need to refuel for the day ahead or to just take a breather if it’s all getting on top of you.
The only tough decision will be what to eat! More information can be found here.