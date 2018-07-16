You Can Get A Free Lunch This Week If Your Name Is Didier Or Niamh

If your name is Didier or Niamh then we've got some great news for you to start the week off with.

In homage to World Cup winners France, The Back Page in Phibsboro is offering a free lunch this week to anyone with one of these given names.

A post shared by The Back Page (@the_back_page) on Jul 16, 2018 at 3:09am PDT

We'd hazard a guess that there are more Niamhs than Didiers around Dublin but there's bound to be a few of the latter knocking about the city, especially if these manic scenes from town last night are anything to go by.

Don't forget to bring ID!



