Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin Based company will be selling gelato online with some interesting flavors

By Alan Fisher

September 13, 2020 at 9:46am

Share:

You will be able to get Gelato online from this Dublin Based company.

There's so much more to this ice-cream though and we love it.

The company is called Cream Of The Crop and it does exactly what the name suggests.

They create their flavours from surplus food and the flavours will change accordingly with the harvest of the day.

Yes, that means if avocados are in season and they have some knocking about they will create an avocado flavoured sorbet like this one below.

It's mixed lemon and it looks delicious.

How about fresh strawberries and oat milk?

The guys are ready to start sending deliveries quite yet but when they are it 'will be delivered in this cute box from @packhelp sustainable packing. You will be able to choose from: up to 4 flavors in 300ml jar and up to 8 flavors in 150ml jar'.

This is such a cool concept so make sure to show them some love.

From their latest post, you can see they will be ready sometime next week.

Share:

Latest articles

Box Burger has just announced when they will reopen

Hatch has officially opened its new cafe in Blackrock

Grogans is holding an art exhibition to support local artists today

How to make the ultimate buttermilk chicken burger at home

You may also love

Box Burger has just announced when they will reopen

Hatch has officially opened its new cafe in Blackrock

Photo of lunchtime ‘rush hour’ in Dublin restaurant shows true impact of recent guidelines

New dog-friendly café opening on the Southside this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.