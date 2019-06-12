Zaytoon Is Opening Its First Restaurant On The Northside Next Month

د . إAEDSRر . س

The team over at Zaytoon has announced that they’re about to open their third branch in Dublin next month.

The much-loved Persian restaurant does one of the best kebabs in the capital, so northsiders will be delighted to hear they’re finally getting a Zaytoon over on their side of the Liffey.

Its newest location will be in the Pavilions Shopping Centre in Swords and is set to open in July, although an official date has not yet been announced.

As well as doing unreal kebabs, they also offer some great vegetarian and vegan Persian dishes on their menu.

Zaytoon has been a staple in Dublin city since 2000 and already has two restaurants on Camden Street Lower and Parliament Street in Temple Bar.

Main image via @zaytoon_persian_kitchen

Comments
