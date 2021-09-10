Haven't got a ticket for the match? Here are 7 Dublin pubs to watch it in

We deeply respect the hustle of the people of Tyrone and Mayo who've hustled tirelessly over the last few weeks for a ticket to the All Ireland Final.

As any GAA head knows, tickets are like gold dust every year, and after such a dramatic journey to the final this time round the hype is more intense than ever.

If you're a Tyrone or Mayo supporter who didn't manage to nab a ticket but will still be in Dublin for the match, we've drafted up a list of pubs to watch the battle for Sam Maguire go down. And sure we'd imagine there'll be a bitta life around the place after the final whistle blows too.

The Camden, Camden Street

Absolutely massive screen in here, tasty food and a great buzz.

Mulligan and Haines, Dame Street

Catch all the action with a tasty burger and pint in hand!

The Living Room, Cathal Brugha Street

THE place to watch GAA in in Dublin, so make sure you're in the queue nice and early.

The Back Page, Phibsboro

Their beer garden is the perfect spot to soak up the atmosphere of All Ireland day.

r.i.o.t, Aston Quay

Craft beers, cocktails and everything else you need to enjoy the showdown of the year.

The 51, Haddington Road

An iconic Dublin 4 spot with plenty of screens to watch the action go down.

The Landmark, Wexford Street

The perfect central spot for solid pub grub and a comfy corner with a good view of the screen.

Have the jerseys ironed, get the candles lit, and may the best team win.

Header image via Shutterstock

