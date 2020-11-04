Dublin Lord Mayor to spread festive cheer with Christmas cards for the elderly

For the large majority, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. For others though, it can be one of the loneliest - particularly the older generation, many of whom can feel very isolated and alone during the holidays.

Knowing that the festive season may not be the happiest of times for some, Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu is hoping to help spread some cheer, taking to Twitter to say that she'd like to send a Christmas card to anyone who could do with another reason to smile this year.

"Folks we were thinking of writing to those in isolation, elderly people or living alone, just to say hi & let them know we're here. If people know or think of anyone that would benefit from a letter or Christmas card can you get them to mail into [email protected] Thanks x"

Folks we were thinking of writing to those in isolation, elderly people or living alone, just to say hi & let them know we're here. If people know or think of anyone that would benefit from a letter or Christmas card can you get them to mail into [email protected] Thanks x — Hazel Chu (@hazechu) November 4, 2020

An idea in the same vein of thought as the Pen Pal Project, it will hopefully encourage people to continue making a special effort to reach out to others during this tough time, because it's true what they say, you know - a kind word can go a very long way.