Dublin café supports Pieta House for World Suicide Prevention Day

By Katy Thornton

September 10, 2021 at 9:02am

All coffee sales made on Friday will be donated to Pieta House so they can continue their important work.

September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day. Brother Hubbard is collaborating with Pieta House, a service that offers one-to-one therapy to those in suicidal distress or those who have been affected by suicide. All proceeds from Brother Hubbard coffee sales on Friday will go to Pieta House.

This cause is close to Brother Hubbard, particularly co-founder Garrett Fitzgerald. In a candid Instagram post, Garrett speaks about his brother Desmond who sadly died by suicide a few months ago. Garrett explains the loss he and his friends and family feel in the aftermath of Des' passing. While it is incredibly painful, Garrett also expresses the love they continue to feel for his brother.

Garrett encourages people to pop into Brother Hubbard on Friday for a coffee "to reflect" on the day. He also asks you "to talk, to share, to reach out - in case you are struggling or if you feel anyone you know or care about is."

Brother Hubbard has two locations, one on Capel Street and one on Harrington Street. They are opening a third location in Ranelagh soon. You can check out their opening hours here.

If you are struggling, please find a list of resources here.

