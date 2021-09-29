6 restaurants in Dublin that do yummy healthy food

By Katy Thornton

September 29, 2021 at 9:18am

6 restaurants in Dublin that do yummy healthy food

Being healthy doesn't mean eating boring

We get it, eating healthy can be a bit boring. It's hard to enjoy your dry salad while everyone else is munching down on burgers and chips. However, these Dublin restaurants do amazing healthy food without slacking on the flavour.

1. Eathos

With two locations, one on Upper Baggot Street and one on Lower Baggot Street, Eathos is the place for incredible healthy food. Not only does it taste amazing, it is also presented beautifully. They are open 8-3 daily.

2. Tiller + Grain

This café is open Tuesday to Saturday on Frederick Street. Tiller + Grain serves a range of salads, sandwiches, and pastries. Their brand promise is "we make everything fresh and daily with taste and nutrition being at the core of our food." They open 8-4.

3. Urban Health

Ranelagh is lucky to host this stunning little café. Urban Health understood the assignment of healthy food that tastes great. They serve options for vegans, vegetarians, and meat eaters. Urban Health opens 8-3 Monday to Friday and 9-4 on Saturday and Sunday.

4. Nutbutter

There are many exceptional choices on the Nutbutter menu, but we urge you to try the Mexican bowl, with brisket for meat eaters, without for veggies. This spot on Grand Canal Dock has a beautiful setting and does mouth watering food that provides amazing sustenance for the whole day. They are open 11:30-9 every day.

5. Urbanity

Look at that gorgeous plate of seafood. Urbanity in Smithfield promises a menu that is  "always seasonal" and food that "is always fresh". Since opening in 2016 they have built quite a cult following and we can see why. Urbanity opens 8-4 Monday to Friday and 9-5 Saturdays and Sundays.

6. Tang

Tang on Dawson Street knows how to produce good food with good ingredients. On their website they state, "We serve food the way it should be, nutritious, healthy and most importantly, delicious!" In our opinion, they absolutely fulfill this statement. They do a range of salads, breakfasts, oats, and many more. They also have a second location on Abbey Street.

So you see, you can still eat delicious food when you're trying to make healthier choices.

Header image via Instagram/urbanhealth_ie

