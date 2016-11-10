Feature Lifestyle

10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny

Get out and enjoy the bank holiday...

It's the same old story: you want to explore the city and feel like you're actually doing something with your day off, but you don't want to spend a bomb.

We getcha, it's pretty tough.

You'd be surprised though at just how many gorgeous places in Dublin are free in, with plenty of activities and interesting tit-bits of information to keep you busy for the whole day without you having to dig deep into your pockets.

Here's our pick of the best:

1. The Science Gallery

You've probably walked past it hundreds of times down on the corner of Pearse Street, but to not have actually visited it is a crime. 

Their current exhibition “SOUND CHECK” is all about the influence sound and music has on our lives and it's well worth a visit.

A post shared by Becci Nolecki (@nolecki) on

2.The Great South Wall

The beauty of walking the Great South Wall all the way out to Poolbeg Lighthouse Walk is that it's proximity to the city centre, so there's no need to drive for half an hour in order to get a bit of fresh air.

The best way to access the start of the walk is to head towards for the roundabout on the southside beside the Eastlink Bridge in Ringsend.

3. Iveagh Gardens

This beautiful park known as Dublin's 'Secret Garden' has a cascading fountain and a yew maze.

Pack a little picnic, a book to flick through and laze the day away.

4. Irish Museum Of Modern Art

It is completely free to visit and they've some amazing collections. They get half a million visors a year and it's located in the Royal Hospital Building. 

A stunning place to unwind and spend some quality time with friends or simply enjoying your own company.

5. The National Museum Of Ireland 

Packed full of decades worth of Irish history and the most wonderful way to discover the history of this wonderful country. 

A great place to bring the kids or family.

6. Garden Of Remembrance 

This memorial garden off Parnell Street is dedicated to the memory of "all those who gave their lives in the cause of Irish Freedom".  

A beautifully designed area that's just made for reflection.

7. The City Streets

Make the most of the fact that Dublin is an easy city to walk around, and download a Dublin Discovery Trail on your phone for easy exploring.

You can learn about Dublin's Viking origins, the havoc caused by the 1916 Easter Rising or the city's creative side which leads you through Powerscourt Centre. 

8. Phoenix Park 

One of the biggest open spaces a city could ever wish to have and packed full of amazing sights. 

Watch a cricket match, play football or visit Aras An Uachtarain.  The place is so big that you'll easy lose a whole day here exploring its nooks and crannies.

9. DIT Conservatory of Music and Drama 

They do free Monday lunchtime concerts in Rathmines that will seriously brighten up your day.

Sometimes it's traditional Irish music but what's on usually varies. It is free but you have to register in advance here

10. Dublin Castle 

You probably pass tourists milling around Dublin Castle every day and never pay much attention. 

Not all of the attraction is free, but you'll be able to access The Chester Beaty Library and The Revenue Museum with no charge.

Anywhere else we missed? Let us know in the comments!

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

