'This City Centre Neighbourhood Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin'

One of Dublin's most vibrant neighbourhoods, Portobello has the incredible quality of feeling like a cosy little village while still being a ten minute stroll from the city centre.

You'll find independent coffee shops, a Michelin guide recommended restaurant, chilled yogis and the older generation all mixing together in what has to be one of the prettiest areas of town.

Here's 15 of the reasons why living in Portobello is a dream come true...

1. You can walk along the canal every day

There's something about being near nature and getting to see the seasons change from amber to green that makes city living actually bearable.

Whether you walk or cycle (or kayak!) along the Grand Canal, this is one route I'll never get bored of.

2. Bretzel bakery is here for carb cravings

A Portobello institution since 1870, this is the place to go for your loaf of bread and a few sweet pastries.

Their sourdough bread with its crusty loaf and soft, chewy dough is to die for.

3. Richmond is the neighbourhood eatery

I've written before about how much I love this place, with its exposed brick and artfully plated dishes of genuinely some of the best food in Ireland.

It's been recommended by the Michilen guide, and does an amazing Tuesday Tasting menu for €33 for five courses.

4. Eatyard is right beside you

The coolest place in town right now for outdoor chomping, Eatyard is a food market and event space all rolled into one.

Vendors serve up some seriously droolworthy treats, including bubble waffles, grilled cheese, Pow Bao Asian street food, and juicy burgers. Yum.

5. You never have far to walk home after drinks outside The Barge

There's nothing worse than having a few cans on the grass after work along the canal and having to trek for ages to get back to your leaba.

Living in Portobello means you can just roll back home in the evenings - ideal.

6. You get to feed the swans <3

Sure, they can break your arm with one crack of their wing, but they're sooo cuuuute.

It's always devastating when they fly off back to Iceland and take their fluffy little cygnets with them.

7. Love Supreme just opened up!

You once had to cross over to Stoneybatter for one of their legendary sausage rolls, but these guys have just come to Lennox St and it's bliss.

Fresh coffee and breakfast pies sitting at the window here has fast become a morning ritual.

8. There's even a 24 hour gym at your doorstep

Ok ok, we might not use this very often but it's just nice knowing there's the option to become a gym bunny y'know?

With over 80 classes a week and 24 hour access, Flyefit in the old Garda Club is a welcome addition.

9. The shops have gas signs like this one

Some shops want staff, but some shops are brutally honest and just want some feckin' customers.

Christy Bird's antique and furniture shop is an Aladdin's Cave filled with quirky and rare household items.

10. It's treasure trove of Middle-Eastern foods

From Brother Hubbard and its Turkish eggs menemen for brunch, to the BYOB Rotana Cafe that serves delish Lebanese mezze and outdoor shishas, you'll find something new to eat every time you venture outside.

11. One of the city's best yoga studios is here

Little Bird is a lovely light-filled studio that has yoga, pilates and mediation classes on every single day, and caters for beginners all the way up to masterful yogis.

There's also a cute cafe attached where you can fill up on healthy brunch after all that stretching and deep breathing.

12. You'll find history at every corner

From George Bernard Shaw's birthplace on Synge Street, to the pub where James Joyce preferred and the deadly Irish Jewish Museum, these red brick walls sure can talk.

The museum in particular is a fascinating way to while away a couple hours.

13. It's an art lovers area

Home to a MART studio space, you'll find lots of creative projects happening including some slick street art.

The Copper House gallery is also a delightful spot filled with contemporary Irish art you'll be lusting over for days to come.

14. The cutest Mexican cookery class is held here

Cookery classes in Picado are so popular they're booked out months in advance (*sad face) but if you manage to claim a spot it's well worth it.

You can learn how to make enchiladas, tamales, Mexican sopes, and wash them all down with a nice cold beer at the end of it.

15. Drinks and pizza in the Bernard Shaw, need we say more?

Bodytonic DJs, pizza from the Big Blue Bus and a gin and tonic in The Bernard Shaw are the vital ingredients to a perfect night.

Bonus is that the coffee and pastries in the morning here are gorge and served by friendly Italians. Oh, and there's a weekend flea market.

The only thing that would make this 'hood even better is if rents suddenly dropped and we found that apartment of our dreams.



