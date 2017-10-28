5 Bucket List Activities In Dublin To Start 2018 Off Right

Start as you mean to go on

We are hours away from the countdown, a new year is approaching and hopefully 2018 will be one of the best yet.

What better way to ring in this new year than to make plans to catch up with old friends and tick off your Dublin bucket list. You know, those activities you've always wanted to do but you've been too busy for?

Here are some of the best things to do in Dublin this month that are sure to keep the January blues at bay.

1. The Vintage Tea Tours

If it's a little too chilly to go for a walk around Dublin's fair city you can always go by bus, a quirky, vintage bus for that matter.

The Vintage Tea Tours offer delectable afternoon tea and a historic tour of Dublin. It's perfect way to see the city in style while brushing up on your history. They even have a polaroid camera so you can get a snap of your little outing. (& it's class for the awl Insta)

And come on, who doesn't love tea an scones?

A post shared by Vintage Tea Tours (@vintageteatours) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:57am PST

2. Visit The Stella

One of the most iconic cinemas in Ireland, Stella Theatre in Rathmines reopened back in October after being closed for over a decade. The 1920's feel to this venue makes it a unique experience as well as an unforgettable one.



The large luxurious red armchairs are ideal for any couple wishing to pan out and watch a good film. This is definitely one of the prettiest venues in town.

A post shared by StellaTheatreDublin (@stellatheatredublin) on Oct 28, 2017 at 4:30am PDT

3. Bring Your Own To Drop Dead Twice

Drop Dead Twice is Dublin's first and only Bring Your Own Cocktail Bar. Basically, you bring a bottle of your favourite spirit, they mix it and make some unreal, tasty cocktails.

They will talk you through what you've brought, why you like it, why you don't and develop your mix from that drawing on their expertise and homemade ingredients.

It's definitely one you have to experience.

A post shared by Drop Dead Twice (@dropdead_twice) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:42am PST

4. Laugh Your Socks Off At Cherry Comedy

Dublin is full to the brim with fresh Irish comedic talent. Cherry Comedy is on in Whelan's every Monday night and it's the perfect way to forget about the stresses of life and have a well needed giggle.

A post shared by Cherry Comedy (@cherrycomedy) on Dec 11, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

5. Brush Up On Your Irish History At Kilmainham Gaol

It's important to know who came before us and Kilmainham Gaol is one of the best places to learn about Irish history especially 1916.

There are over a hundred years of history in this prison. You can opt for a guided tour where you will learn of the brutal life of the prisoners and the tales that come with them.

A post shared by Boris (@borisgowan) on Dec 30, 2017 at 11:29am PST

So where will you tick off first?

