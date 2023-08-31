6 pumpkin patches near Dublin to check out over autumn

Like it or not, it's time to get excited for Halloween.

Now, you may be thinking it's a little early yet to be thinking about pumpkin patches but given that several spots have already started selling tickets, and even have sold out dates on their hands, we think this is the exact right time.

And sure why not? Autumn is by the far the most superior season (argue with the wall, I'll never change my mind on this); there's the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and of course, visiting pumpkin patches.

While we only have a handful of pumpkin patches in Dublin, there are plenty within an hour or two drive away that are well worth the journey out. So get busy booking, because slots will not be available for long.

Alright Pumpkin

Location: Meath

Alright Pumpkin is based in Girley, Navan, with pumpkins starting at €5 depending on their size. You can also stock up on other autumnal vegetables to get yourself in the mood for the changing season.

Tickets have already gone on sale, costing €6pp, with several days already sold out, so don't stall if you're looking to go. At the time of writing there is still availability on the 7th, 8th, 14th, 21st, and 22nd October.

Alright Pumpkin is open for pumpkin picking between the 7th and 22nd October. It's just under an hour drive from Dublin City Centre.

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch

Location: Oldtown

At Papa's Pumpkin Patch, there will be face painting, a straw maze, farm animals, as well as pumpkin picking.

Tickets have gone on sale already; a car load of people costs €25, which will entitle you to one pumpkin, but you can purchase more upon arrival.

Papa's Pumpkin Patch is a 30 minute drive outside of Dublin city centre.

Luggwoods

Location: Saggart

The Luggwoods pumpkin patch is one of the best in Ireland, described as one of the most authentic Halloween experiences.

Dressing up isn't mandatory, but it is encouraged, and more than welcome, so ideal for all those obsessed with the holiday. It's not super scary so for those who like the cute aspects of spooky season more than the horror, this may be the event for you. It's suitable for children under the age of 12, so a great family friendly experience.

Tickets are yet to go on sale but put the 11th September in the diary if a trip to Luggwoods is a must for you.

Luggwoods is a 30 minute drive outside of Dublin city centre.

Pumpkin and Fun at Navan Adventure Centre

Location: Meath

The pumpkin patch at Navan Adventure Centre is a great spot to go with friends or family to get into the Samhain spirit.

Navan Adventure Centre have bookings available for October 21st - 22nd and 28th - 31st. Each slot runs for three hours.

Kid tickets cost €18, and include a pumpkin, while adults tickets cost €11, and don't include a pumpkin. However your ticket includes a comedy variety show, an obstacle course, a Halloween disco, and tons more.

Navan Adventure Centre is based one hour from Dublin City Centre.

Clissmann Horse Caravans

Location: Wicklow

After roaring success last year, Clissmann are back with their pumpkin patch with both their donkey or wheelbarrow guided tours.

Clissmann Horse Caravans hosts an annual pumpkin patch on their farm, and tickets are already on sale. You can opt for a donkey tour, where you'll be led through the pumpkin patch atop a donkey, or a wheelbarrow tour. Before all that you can use your chosen method of transport to explore spooky farm trails with Witches Wagons, a Fairy Forest, a Ghoulish Graveyard and Halloween Horses. Truly this is a must-try experience coming up to spooky season.

And to satiate you after an hour of family fun is their coffee dock; you can choose between tea, coffee, and hot chocolate.

A word of warning, they are booking up super fast, so do not delay if this sounds like a bit of you.

Clissmann Horse Caravans is based an hour and fifteen minutes from Dublin City Centre.

Ballycross

Location: Wexford

Now honestly, this one is the furthest away from Dublin in a journey that will take approximately two hours. However, beggars can't be choosers when it comes to pumpkin patches, given how fast they tend to sell out, and the Ballycross Apple Farm looks to have one of the best pumpkin patches in the land (by which I mean, you know, Ireland).

Plus, the prices at Ballycross tend to be more affordable in comparison to other pumpkin patches closer to Dublin.

Tickets are yet to go on sale, so keep an eye on their socials for more news on this.

Ballycross Apple Farm is approximately two hours from Dublin City Centre.

So there you go - which of these pumpkin patches near Dublin will you plan to visit?

Header images via Instagram / Clissmann Horse Caravans

