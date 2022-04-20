6 spots in Dublin to visit during cherry blossom season

Spring has sprung.

Cherry blossom season is upon us. Well it's nearly over us actually; traditionally the season spans from the last week of March and into the first week of April. But worry not, there's still time to catch those sweet pink petals in Dublin. Here's some of the best spots for you to visit while the cherry blossoms continue to grace us with their presence.

Herbert Park

If you're in the Dublin 4 area, Herbert Park is a stunning spot for a stroll, particularly if you're in the mood to see cherry blossom trees.

Advertisement

Irish National War Memorial

The Irish National War Memorial, which remembers the nearly 50,000 Irish soldiers that died during WWI, is also home to some of the most beautiful gardens, in which cherry blossoms bloom at this time of year.

St Stephen's Green

If you've gone for a stroll through St. Stephen's Green recently, you'll have seen the abundance of cherry blossoms that have sprouted over the last month. This makes it an ideal location in Dublin for a gorge Instagram story or pic for your grid.

Advertisement

National Botanic Gardens

It should be no surprise that you'll find a stunning view of some cherry blossoms at the National Botanic Gardens, alongside some other stunning flora. Best of all? The grounds are free to roam.

Farmleigh Estate

Advertisement

Based in the Phoenix Park, Farmleigh Estate is home to some beautiful cherry blossoms, and opens daily from 10am to 5pm.

Christ Church

Christ Church is based in this particularly picturesque corner of Dublin, alongside a stunning cherry blossom tree, providing a fabulous juxtaposition between the grey architecture and pink petals. Essentially, it's a very pretty spot to perch and enjoy for a few moments.

Advertisement

Make sure you catch these Dublin cherry blossoms before they're gone again for another year.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Georges Street Arcade offer free rent and full support for Ukrainian businesses