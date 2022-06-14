9 Dublin spots to take your dad this Father's Day

For those of you who are a little lastminute.com.

If your dad is anything like mine, then no gift ever makes an impression. I've gone down the expensive route, the thoughtful route, the homemade route. Nothing truly makes an impact. The best way to spend Father's Day, in my eyes, is to actually go and do something. Spend some time together. Go for food. That has been a winner every year. So if your dad is anything like mine, and you've nothing booked in yet for the big day, I got you.

Coke Lane Pizza

Locations: Meath Street & Rialto

Some of the very best pizza in Dublin has got to come from Coke Lane, and if your dad is a pizza person, then it's a must try. Make sure you get the lemon mayo for dipping; yes I was sceptical too, but it is actually seriously delicious. Another spot I love is Rita's in Ranelagh - top notch pizza pies in my humble opinion.

GAA Museum

Location: Ballybough

There's still availability for a tour of the GAA Museum, as well as the Kellogg's Skyline at Croke Park this Sunday. If your dad is into his sports, we think this is an ideal Father's Day activity in Dublin.

Advertisement

TriBeCa

Location: Ranelagh

This wouldn't be an authentic list if I didn't say where I was bringing my dad for Father's Day. He loves a good bowl of wings, so we're heading to Tribeca, known to have some of the best wings in Dublin. However, there are loads of wing spots to choose from: Wishbone, Farmer Brown's, The Hole in the Wall... the list goes on.

Carvery

I mean, Father's Day falls on a Sunday. Instead of doing a roast at home (or if you're rather incapable of doing something like that like I am) why not head out for one? We've got a few of our favourites spots right HERE.

Taste 2022

Location: Iveagh Gardens

Taste of Dublin is back this year, and if your dad is a foodie, then why not spend Father's Day at this event? You can purchase your tickets HERE for the annual food and drink festival, with the likes of Dosa Dosa, Bahay, Pickle, and many more making an appearance.

Advertisement

Guinness Storehouse

Location: St. James's Gate

Okay, one gift that my dad actually liked was the Guinness nitro surge cans and tap, so if you can't make it to the Storehouse, seriously consider getting him that (if he's a Guinness fan of course). But a trip to the Guinness Storehouse is the perfect spot for some quality bonding time between you and your da.

Van Gogh Immersive Experience

Location: RDS

My dad is a big fan of Van Gogh's work, and if yours is the same, why not take him along to the Immersive Experience at the RDS? You can check out our full review HERE.

Featherblade

Advertisement

Location: Dawson Street

For a steak that won't break the bank, it's got to be Featherblade. If you want to treat your dad, but you're running a little low on funds, then this Dawson Street steak place is a great option for you.

McGettigan's

Location: Whitehall

And for another steak option on the north side of Dublin, McGettigan's is a top choice. They open for lunch at 12pm on Sundays, and dinner at 5pm.

We hope however you're celebrating Father's Day that you have a wonderful day, and we send some extra love to those who cannot celebrate for whatever reason.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: London steakhouse Hawksmoor to open spot on College Green