Put on your mask and pop that bottle of bubbles

The tempting vibe of summer in Dublin is slowly but surely creeping up (sure don't the evenings have a grand stretch now?!) and if there's one thing we love about summer it's the amazing festivals and parties that are on in the city.

This summer is gonna be the best yet. A huge Masquerade ball will be taking place as Film Fatale reinvents the great masked balls of the past at the RDS Concert Hall on May 12th.



For one night only, the RDS will become MASQUERADE — the epitome of theatrical glamour and masked decadence.

Pop that bottle of bubbles, don your mask and join them in bringing the greatest themed party in history to life.

Film Fatal say that: "Anything can happen and usually does.

Join us for an unmissable confection of bouncing Cancan girls, artful aerial dancers, porcelain ballerina, dazzling LED performers, Venetian vixens, and avant-garde surprise performances. Come revel in the spectacle!

"And dance your frock off to a soundtrack fit for kings and queens, with music from Disco Queens to Madonna, Baroque and roll to Queen, New romantics to Electroswing, and Film Fatale's signature modern-era songs with a bygone twist.



This looks just like the masked ball scene from Romeo & Juliet...

This extravaganza has a dress code, so strictly face-masks (till midnight) and your fanciest or wildest attire.

Masquerade is for the vintage queens, the retro kings, the pop princes, the counts and courtesans, the disco divas, the new romantics, the bold and beautiful, the fantasists and the other-worldly.

Intrigued? Tickets are €39 (and if it's the same sitch as other Film Fatale events then they WILL sell out) and you can get them online here.

