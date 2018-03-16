Lifestyle

A Magical Masquerade Party Is Taking Place In Dublin This Summer – Don't Miss Out

Put on your mask and pop that bottle of bubbles

Pjimage 4

The tempting vibe of summer in Dublin is slowly but surely creeping up (sure don't the evenings have a grand stretch now?!) and if there's one thing we love about summer it's the amazing festivals and parties that are on in the city. 

This summer is gonna be the best yet. A huge Masquerade ball will be taking place as Film Fatale reinvents the great masked balls of the past at the RDS Concert Hall on May 12th.

For one night only, the RDS will become MASQUERADE — the epitome of theatrical glamour and masked decadence. 

Pop that bottle of bubbles, don your mask and join them in bringing the greatest themed party in history to life.

Film Fatal say that: "Anything can happen and usually does. 

Join us for an unmissable confection of bouncing Cancan girls, artful aerial dancers, porcelain ballerina, dazzling LED performers, Venetian vixens, and avant-garde surprise performances. Come revel in the spectacle! 

"And dance your frock off to a soundtrack fit for kings and queens, with music from Disco Queens to Madonna, Baroque and roll to Queen, New romantics to Electroswing, and Film Fatale's signature modern-era songs with a bygone twist.

This looks just like the masked ball scene from Romeo & Juliet...

This extravaganza has a dress code, so strictly face-masks (till midnight) and your fanciest or wildest attire. 

Masquerade is for the vintage queens, the retro kings, the pop princes, the counts and courtesans, the disco divas, the new romantics, the bold and beautiful, the fantasists and the other-worldly. 

Masquerade 15

Intrigued? Tickets are €39 (and if it's the same sitch as other Film Fatale events then they WILL sell out) and you can get them online here.

READ NEXT: Dublin's Newest Restaurant Is Changing The Seafood Game One Crab Claw At A Time

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
A Magical Masquerade Party Is Taking Place In Dublin This Summer – Don't Miss Out
A Magical Masquerade Party Is Taking Place In Dublin This Summer – Don't Miss Out
PIC: This Photo Perfectly Sums Up The Unspoken Rule Of Travelling On Dublin Bus
PIC: This Photo Perfectly Sums Up The Unspoken Rule Of Travelling On Dublin Bus
This Viral Tweet About 'If Friends Was Set In 2018 Dublin' Is Way Too True
This Viral Tweet About 'If Friends Was Set In 2018 Dublin' Is Way Too True
11 Things All Dublin Cyclists Know To Be True
11 Things All Dublin Cyclists Know To Be True
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
14 Random Bits You Can Get From Dublin's Quirkiest Interior Store
14 Random Bits You Can Get From Dublin's Quirkiest Interior Store
13 Stages Of Shopping In Penneys We Know All Too Well
13 Stages Of Shopping In Penneys We Know All Too Well
Summer Beach Parties And An Ice Skating Rink Could Be On The Cards For College Green
Summer Beach Parties And An Ice Skating Rink Could Be On The Cards For College Green
PICS: This Hidden Vintage Boutique Is 100% One Of The Cutest Stores In Dublin
PICS: This Hidden Vintage Boutique Is 100% One Of The Cutest Stores In Dublin
Five Places To Get A Ludicrously Cheap Manicure In Dublin
Five Places To Get A Ludicrously Cheap Manicure In Dublin
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
PODCAST: 'McFeminism' On International Women's Day - Has It Become Just Another Marketing Ploy?
PODCAST: 'McFeminism' On International Women's Day - Has It Become Just Another Marketing Ploy?
Dublin's Newest Restaurant Is Changing The Seafood Game One Crab Claw At A Time
Feature

Dublin's Newest Restaurant Is Changing The Seafood Game One Crab Claw At A Time
Here Is The Full List Of Dublin Road Closures For Paddy's Weekend
Dublin

Here Is The Full List Of Dublin Road Closures For Paddy's Weekend
Here's How You And Your Mates Can Get Free Pints This Saturday
Sponsored

Here's How You And Your Mates Can Get Free Pints This Saturday
Mother Describes Serious Injuries Sustained To Daughter Due To "Overcrowded" Dublin Bus
Dublin

Mother Describes Serious Injuries Sustained To Daughter Due To "Overcrowded" Dublin Bus

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
News

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
What's On

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
News

The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin