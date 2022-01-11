"A shiny new rebrand" - one of Dublin's favourite candle companies is expanding

By Fiona Frawley

January 11, 2022 at 11:23am

If we've learnt anything over the past however many years the pandemi lovato has been gracing us with her presence, it's that home comforts are key.

The right scented candle can quickly transform an evening in from good to great. The perfect blanket to wrap around you on Sunday mornings on the couch can give you the strength you need to get through that red wine hangover. And after a good two years of watching Joanne McNally wave a repurposed Berocca tube around her bedroom, do we really need to convince anyone of the benefits of burning sage? It's essential, girls.

If you're forever on a mission to Feng Shui your space, you're probably already aware of D8 Candle Co. Their handcrafted, 100% soy candles are made with scents inspired by growing up in Ireland, and sell out in minutes every time there's a restock.

If you're a long standing fan, we've got exciting news. D8 Candle Co have branched out into the wider world of home design, rebranding as the D8 Design Co with a whole new array of products.

In a post on Insta, the D8 team wrote:

After a year of incredible support for the D8 Candle Co, we’re thrilled to be able to share that we’re now extending our product range and expanding! This news comes with a shiny new rebrand to (drumroll please) the D8 Design Co. 

The new range will feature an expanded repertoire of textiles and homewares including lambswool throws, flowerpots and best of all, D8's iconic candles are now customisable. So if there's a special occasion coming up for yourself or a loved one, you can mark it with a personalised label. Gorgeous for anniversaries, or to celebrate a move into a new home!

You can have a browse of all D8 Design Co's dreamy new stock HERE.

Roll on January pay day.

Header image via Instagram/D8design.co

