Arran Quay coffee spot celebrates Christmas with art from local artist

Trees aren't the only thing to be decorated this Christmas season

The streets of Dublin have been decorated for Christmas since the beginning of this month. Shops and supermarkets have been done up with Christmas gear since before Halloween even. Now that the big event is only 25 days away (contain yourself) we are getting more and more buzzed by all the decor. One such place that has caught our eye is Copper + Straw, who are really embracing the Christmas spirit now.

Behold, this Christmas Winter Wonderland! Copper + Straw got local artist @mirarte12 in to decorate the café's windows for the holidays. She worked her magic on their Arran Quay café, as well as their Bray café. The effect is absolutely stunning, showing a beautiful town covered in snow. We cannot wait to see the images released of their Bray café's windows.

Tis definitely the season to stop in for a coffee and appreciate the gorgeous artwork.

Header image via Instagram/copperandstraw

