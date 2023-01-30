Beloved fashion brand Reformation has just launched in Brown Thomas

It's celebrity fans include Taylor Swift, J-Lo and Blake Lively.

Reformation, a Los Angeles-based brand that is super popular with A-listers, has just landed in Brown Thomas stores in Grafton St, Dundrum and Limerick.

The fashion brand uses low-impact materials to make garments that emphasise femininity, and its celebrity fans include the likes of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively.

Reformation is known for blending comfort and style seamlessly, with a wide variety of clothes suitable for day-to-day wear, office chic and more formal occasions, including wedding attire. Think intricately-cut knit dresses, wearable power pants and vintage-inspired designs. What's more, from a sustainable point of view, you can feel good about shopping the collection. According to Good On You, a website that rates fashion companies on their sustainability practices, Reformation performs well. With a 'Great' rating, the brand is praised for using recycled materials and reusing offcuts from the manufacturing practice in some of their garments.

It is also rated highly for its labour conditions. The majority of the design and manufacturing process takes place in LA where its Code of Conduct ensures that their processes align with the ILO Four Fundamental Freedoms principles.

With that being said, it's no wonder the brand rates highly among its celebrity clientele.

Songstress Taylor Swift, for instance, has demonstrated a particular fondness for some of Reformation's cosier offerings. Last autumn, she unveiled her new track, Snow on the Beach, while wearing a striped long-sleeved mini dress.

She then wore a cashmere, cedar green knit (also from Reformation) for one of her promotional videos for her Midnights album.

Reformation's pieces are also a favourite of the royals. Princess Beatrice donned a blue and white floral dress when she attended the Chelsea Flower Show last summer.

Another A-lister fan of Reformation's dresses is none other than Jennifer Lopez. J-Lo walked out with Ben Affleck during their honeymoon in Paris last year, looking like a relaxed vision in this cerise dress.

She followed this look up by embracing all of the cottage core vibes with this lilac gingham dress.

What's more, it's the go-to brand for off-duty models, with Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber rocking pieces from Reformation.

Other celebrity fans include Blake Lively and Olivia Rodrigo.

This article originally appeared on HER

Header images via Shutterstock & /reformation

