Bread 41 announces from next week they're banning single use cups on Mondays and Tuesdays

They are working towards a Zero Waste policy by May 2022.

In November, Bread 41 stopped serving coffee in single use coffee cups on Mondays. Their plan is to eventually phase them out entirely, and they took to Instagram last night to remind their customers of their new policy. From the beginning of December, they will no longer serve them on Mondays and Tuesdays. They initially began this scheme in 2019, but had to shut it down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bread 41 offer several alternatives to the single use coffee cup. Customers can bring their own keep cups, they can buy a reusable cup from Bread 41 (and get their coffee for free), or they can rent one either. Bread 41 asks that anyone who rents a cup please returns it in order for their new policy to work.

This is a great excuse to get yourself a cute reusable cup or to ask for one from Santy.

Header image via Instagram/bread41dublin

READ ON: There's Paint and Prosecco happening in Opium this weekend