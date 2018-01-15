Lifestyle

Conor McGregor's Latest Picture Of Him Recording While Driving Gets Him Into Trouble With Grieving Irish Mother

"Cop on and grow up."

Cm Jan Driving

Conor McGregor's driving has gotten him into trouble with a grieving Irish mother who lost her six-year-old after he was hit by a car.

In an Irish Sun exclusive - https://www.thesun.ie/news/205... - Roseann Brennan said that the UFC star needed to "cop on", take responsibility on the road and not to record himself while driving. 

Her complaint comes after McGregor appeared on his Instagram, filming himself on a mobile phone driving his luxury car.

Driving out the compound these women are animals.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

The mother set up a group called 'Jake's Legacy' which was created in the hope of decreasing speed limits to 30km/h in residential areas but she said that the UFC star could have a much bigger effect on the public than her. 

She told the publication: “What I would say to Conor is that he should cop on, act his age and be a role model to all those young people that are following him.

“I would like for him be a man and stand up and say that his actions behind the wheel were wrong.

“The mobiles, and the distraction, all the things we are fighting against, he is showing millions of people that’s its cool and okay.

“Well it’s not.”

“He could use his power in such positive way that this won’t happen to other families, that this type of driving isn’t acceptable.”

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

