One Of Dublin's Biggest Proposed Concerts Might Not Go Ahead In 2018

Three is the magic number it seems and there's no discussing it.

That's the thoughts of the Croke Park residents who are planning to have a meeting about plans to hold a fourth concert at the stadium in the summer of 2018.

Aiken Promotions have already applied for a licence to Dublin City Council to add an additional concert to the already planned Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift concerts in June and July respectively.

However, residents are against the idea of the fourth concert and will protest against it going ahead.

As of yet, no act has been confirmed for the fourth concert.

At present there is only permission for three concerts per year.

A statement released by the stadium director of Croke Park said:

"Dear neighbour,

I wanted to personally let you know this morning before the placement of a notice in the Irish Independent and Herald newspapers tomorrow, Friday, 2nd February.

Aiken Promotions intend making an application to Dublin City Council Planning Authority for a licence to hold a concert in Croke Park on Thursday, 17 May 2018.





Croke Park has planning permission to host three special events per annum under its special events license granted by Dublin City Council but event promoters can and have applied for additional special event licenses in Croke Park so the stadium has hosted more than three special events in one calendar year.



Three concerts have already been announced to take place in 2018: Michael Bublé on July 7th and Taylor Swift on June 15th & 16th. The fourth concert date will be subject to license and further details on this license process will be shared with you as it becomes available.





This proposed date for the possible concert in May would be the only event or match to be scheduled in Croke Park to take place in May and would bring the number of events scheduled in the stadium to 30 for this calendar year. Last year there were 27 fixtures and only 2 concerts and there was a total of 31 stadium events in 2016.





Julianne Savage, who many of you already know will be in touch to share further details and the planning license application information with you when they are confirmed.





Once again, thank you for your continued support and cooperation.

Le gach dea-ghuí,

Peter McKenna"

On this week's episode of Before Brunch we chat murder as entertainment, SJP vs Kim Cattrall, and Jennifer Aniston's crafty media manipulation! Subscribe here.

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here