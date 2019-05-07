Calling All Singles: This Monthly Singles Event Is The Best Craic Ever

Let’s be real – Dating is rough.

Tinder can lead to cat-fishing situations or awkwardness and it’s not like the olden days where you’d meet people at a dance. It can be really hard to come across the right person, in person.

Last week I attended a singles night and I have to admit it was the best craic I’ve had in a long time.

I’m in a relationship but I live with my three friends who are single and they wanted to try something a little different. I had absolutely no intention of staying at home alone, so I headed with them for moral support.

Singles Night in McGowans, Phibsborough, takes place on the first Friday of each month.

The crowd was really varied with all ages gathered looking for love.

You start the night with a complimentary prosecco and a playing card. If you find its match you get a free drink. This encourages people to socialise and is also a great excuse to approach that hottie you were eyeing up across the bar. During the course of the night we chatted to so many people because they were all coming up to us looking for their matching card. It’s a good ice-breaker and a good way to calm the nerves and get into the swing of things.

After some warm-up time the games begin.

What I really liked about this event was that no one was forced to participate in the games, it’s only if you really want to – of course, my friends were first in and they had an absolute ball.

Games involve drawing competitions, Musical Chairs, blind dates and Guess Who.

If two people really hit it off during the games they are sent to the “Hugging Booth” for some alone time. While we were there, people were really up for the craic and there was a few cheeky snogs in the booth.

When the games are over, most people head down to the main bar for a bop and a few more scoops. I was surprised at how many of the singles I saw canoodling in the smoking area after.

If you’re single and you want to try something a little more exciting than Tinder I couldn’t recommend this more. My top tip would be to bring a few of your mates as it’ll put you more at ease, though quite a few people there seemed to come on their own too.

My housemates text me the following day to say it’s the best night out they have had in months, two out of the three got a sneaky shift too – if you don’t take my word for it, take theirs.

McGowans Singles Night runs on the first Friday of each month from 10pm-late.

