11 Things You Have To Do This Year If You're Sick Of Being Single In Dublin

Not a Coppers shift in sight

After tripping over happy couples everywhere you turn for Valentine's, this is often a time where people decide that they've had enough of the single life and are ready to take themselves off the market.

Well, for a week or two at least.

It's a jungle out there when it comes to dating in Dublin but while it's easy to complain, it's a lot more effective to actually do something about it.

If you're ready for the challenge, we've compiled the definitive 2017 bucket list for singletons in our fair city.

Better still, recruit a mate to do it with you and you'll have someone to trade your stories with!

1. Give your number to someone

This sounds so basic but we're not talking about someone who has just asked for it. If you see a cute guy or girl, make the first move and slip them your digits. Been flirting with yer man in Coffee Angel for the last six months? Ask him out for a drink.

Even if it doesn't go anywhere, you'll feel smooth AF.

Tumblr Inline Mqzede Heds1Qz4Rgp

2. Go on a blind date

Friends despairing about your judgement when it comes to all things romantic? Let them have a go! 

In all seriousness, your social group is an untapped resource when it comes to dating as they'll be able to give you the inside track on any potential hotties. 

Go for a casual pint in Kehoe's after work so you haven't wasted a whole night if it all goes horrible wrong.

Raw

3. Be honest

No matter how brutal it may seem, honesty is always the best policy when it comes to dating. We've all ended up on second dates that we have zero interest in or spent hours over drinks just to seem polite. 

We're not saying you should turn around and leave if you're not feeling it in the first five minutes but stringing people along doesn't do anyone any favours. Nor does sneaking out of P Macs when they go to the bathroom.

Tumblr M0Zhsuv Bm41R99F4T

4. Go on a sober date

I know, this is a tough one. As a people, the Irish are far too reliant on alcohol to oil those awkward social engagements but there are so many benefits to going on a sober date.

It's cheaper, gives you a better idea of how compatible you are and there's a 75% less chance of you making an absolute and utter show of yourself after too many glasses of Pinot Grigio. But maybe that's just us.

Kilmainham Gaol is a random but very rewarding choice. Don't believe us? Check this out.

1482170980 Lohan Sober

5. Make the first move on Tinder

It's no secret that finding a decent guy/girl on Tinder these days can be akin to a Bear Grylls mission but there are still some keepers on there, we promise. However, you can't expect everything to fall in your lap (ahem) so quit waiting on the messages to come flowing in and strike up a conversation for yourself.

Just please, for the love of all that is good and holy, never, ever start with 'how r u?". You're better than that.

Screen Shot 2017 01 18 At 16 03 32

6. Go out with someone who is not your type

I'm firmly convinced that this is the reason that 50% of people are unhappily single. There just aren't enough people in Dublin to be narrowing down your criteria to hair colour, job description and the kind of shoes that they wear (true story).

One way to do this is to change your natural habitat. If you're a diehard Whelan's fan, try popping into Dakota or the No Name Bar. A lifelong Dicey's convert? Go check out at a gig at The Workman's.

Tumblr Inline Npovas Wful1R86Tiz 540

7. Try speed-dating

Will it be the most cringy night of your life? Most likely. Are you going to meet the love of your life? Probably not. But you'll be laughing about it for years to come. 

Being single is supposed to be fun, after all. There are a few events on in town over the next few months - check out the deets here.

Fork To Kill Self

8. Stop taking everything so feckin' seriously

We all have that one friend who approaches dating with military precision and is planning the wedding by the end of the second date. They're also usually the one crying into a pint by the end of the fourth.

There's nothing wrong with enjoying a fling that's going nowhere, getting drunk and sleeping with someone on a first date or just being genuinely content to be single for the rest of your days.

If you've ever been referred to as having a 'bang of wedding cake off you', it might be time to relax.

0 Amfd Xa

9. Create an opportunity

At this stage of your life, you should have come to the sobering realisation that you've been lied to by every movie or TV show in history. You're not going to bump into some absolute ride while searching for a book in Eason's nor will you set up a date with a stunning model-type while queuing for a salad in Sprout.

So, try one of the mixed events on Girl Crew, check out a random fun event like the Dublin Ukelele Collective or hit one of the city's dating hotspots this weekend instead of catching up over a pint in your local.

Lucille Wink Gif

10. Swallow your pride

Still thinking about one that got away? Wish you'd forgiven someone for being a bit of a (harmless) dope? Sometimes it's not the worst idea to give someone a second chance. 

Never a third one though, fuck that.

Ty4 F0P6

11. Re-evaluate your standards

For some, this means lowering your expectations (you know who you are). For others, it means stop dating people who are absolute eejits and make you feel like shit.

But sure, what do the hell we know? Happy dating!

Cat And Dog Hug

