"Morto" Couple On The Luas Go Massively Viral On Valentine's Day

The choice of gift has gotten people talking...

We know PDA on public transport is a no-no. But how do we feel about PDG (translation - public display of gifts)?

This lady didn't have much choice but to show off her Vally's day gift on the luas yesterday evening, after her other half went all out and presented her with a giant bear on the day of luuurve... in the middle of town presumably.

Tweeter Caitriona McGuire caught the moment and shared it online with the caption:

Woman gets on my Luas, sees this lady and says ‘Ah fer f**k sake he should have gave you the money’.

The tweet has since gone massively viral, racking up over 1,000 likes and more than 300 retweets.

And people aren't short of opinion on the "morto" matter.

is it just me or does the bear look like he's hanging his head in shame? — Kate Bielinski (@katebielinski) February 14, 2018

He’s morto for her 😂 — Kay Curtin (@KayCurtin1) February 15, 2018

You'd have to declare that fucking thing come next Census! — A ☁️Cloud☁️ On A String (@acloudonastring) February 14, 2018

Oh LOL, why won’t Twitter give us an LOL button. — Siobhán (@Siobhan_Stack) February 14, 2018

that was definitely won for a few tokens at funtasia — ✧ k e l l y ✧ (@kellythorntonnn) February 15, 2018

Ryanair would have charged for an extra seat — Aonghus Meaney (@AonghusMeaney) February 15, 2018

Well we think it's cute.

