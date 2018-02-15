Lifestyle Dating

"Morto" Couple On The Luas Go Massively Viral On Valentine's Day

The choice of gift has gotten people talking...

Luas

We know PDA on public transport is a no-no. But how do we feel about PDG (translation - public display of gifts)? 

This lady didn't have much choice but to show off her Vally's day gift on the luas yesterday evening, after her other half went all out and presented her with a giant bear on the day of luuurve... in the middle of town presumably. 

Tweeter Caitriona McGuire caught the moment and shared it online with the caption: 

Woman gets on my Luas, sees this lady and says ‘Ah fer f**k sake he should have gave you the money’. 

The tweet has since gone massively viral, racking up over 1,000 likes and more than 300 retweets.

And people aren't short of opinion on the "morto" matter. 

Well we think it's cute. 

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com



