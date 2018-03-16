Lifestyle Dating

'This Is Quirky Activity Is Genuinely One Of The Funnest Dates I've Ever Been On'

Heads up: wear flat shoes

Screen Shot 2018 03 16 At 11 06 22

If you haven't guessed already, working in Lovin means I've tried a lot of things in Dublin. So, when someone asks me on a date... I kind of feel bad for them. I mean, it's hard to really impress me or to bring me somewhere I haven't already been.

So when I went on a date last week and we pulled up at Grand Canal Dock, I have to say, I was a little surprised when I realised I was being brought somewhere I hadn't heard of. 

We walked onto the dock and all I could see were long boats. 

Was I being brought on a boat ride? 

The first thing I saw was a big sign offering a thai massage on a boat, hmmm I do enjoy massages, but a bit awks for a date, no? 

Thankfully, it was not the latter and we finally made it to The Escape Boat. Now don't get me wrong, I have done Escape Rooms before, but definitely nothing like this.

Screen Shot 2018 03 16 At 11 14 19

If you're into looking stun on a date, you've spent time on your hair and you've worn heels - this is not the place for you. The first thing we were asked to do was to put on clunky blue helmets, which I can assure you, is not the most attractive looking piece to wear on a date, but hey, it's all a bit of craic (and you deffo need the helmet, I bashed my head a few times). 

You're then locked into a tight little room downstairs on the boat and you really have to work together to try get out. Im obviously not going to give you hints on how to escape but I will tell you that there are quite a few sections to the challenge - The last one being a bit of a shocker.

So, we made it to the final room without screaming at each other and then it happened. Being on a boat, I don't know how I didn't predict it tbh, water started gushing from the windows and even though I closed them shut, it began to pour from behind. I watched as the water levels rose and jumped up on a tiny ledge. As if the pressure to get out wasn't on already, it was at an all-time high at this point. 

If you've ever wanted to find out if you could actually tolerate the person you're on a date with long-term, being on a flooding boat with one another while trying to figure out some difficult, cryptic puzzles is definitely one way of doing so.

Screen Shot 2018 03 16 At 11 05 23

This is the perfect date for a couple who are up for the craic, love a good challenge and work well together. I really enjoyed it because it was a step away from a conventional meal or round of drinks. 

And sure look, if you can escape from a boat together, you can face anything, right?

READ MORE: YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
'This Is Quirky Activity Is Genuinely One Of The Funnest Dates I've Ever Been On'
'This Is Quirky Activity Is Genuinely One Of The Funnest Dates I've Ever Been On'
A Magical Masquerade Party Is Taking Place In Dublin This Summer – Don't Miss Out
A Magical Masquerade Party Is Taking Place In Dublin This Summer – Don't Miss Out
PIC: This Photo Perfectly Sums Up The Unspoken Rule Of Travelling On Dublin Bus
PIC: This Photo Perfectly Sums Up The Unspoken Rule Of Travelling On Dublin Bus
This Viral Tweet About 'If Friends Was Set In 2018 Dublin' Is Way Too True
This Viral Tweet About 'If Friends Was Set In 2018 Dublin' Is Way Too True
11 Things All Dublin Cyclists Know To Be True
11 Things All Dublin Cyclists Know To Be True
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
14 Random Bits You Can Get From Dublin's Quirkiest Interior Store
14 Random Bits You Can Get From Dublin's Quirkiest Interior Store
13 Stages Of Shopping In Penneys We Know All Too Well
13 Stages Of Shopping In Penneys We Know All Too Well
Summer Beach Parties And An Ice Skating Rink Could Be On The Cards For College Green
Summer Beach Parties And An Ice Skating Rink Could Be On The Cards For College Green
PICS: This Hidden Vintage Boutique Is 100% One Of The Cutest Stores In Dublin
PICS: This Hidden Vintage Boutique Is 100% One Of The Cutest Stores In Dublin
Five Places To Get A Ludicrously Cheap Manicure In Dublin
Five Places To Get A Ludicrously Cheap Manicure In Dublin
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
What's On

YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
A Dublin Mother Phoned The Gardai After Finding Cannabis In Her Son's Wardrobe
News

A Dublin Mother Phoned The Gardai After Finding Cannabis In Her Son's Wardrobe
A Magical Masquerade Party Is Taking Place In Dublin This Summer – Don't Miss Out
Lifestyle

A Magical Masquerade Party Is Taking Place In Dublin This Summer – Don't Miss Out
Dublin's Newest Restaurant Is Changing The Seafood Game One Crab Claw At A Time
Feature

Dublin's Newest Restaurant Is Changing The Seafood Game One Crab Claw At A Time

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
News

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
What's On

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
News

The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin