'This Is Quirky Activity Is Genuinely One Of The Funnest Dates I've Ever Been On'

If you haven't guessed already, working in Lovin means I've tried a lot of things in Dublin. So, when someone asks me on a date... I kind of feel bad for them. I mean, it's hard to really impress me or to bring me somewhere I haven't already been.

So when I went on a date last week and we pulled up at Grand Canal Dock, I have to say, I was a little surprised when I realised I was being brought somewhere I hadn't heard of.

We walked onto the dock and all I could see were long boats.

Was I being brought on a boat ride?

The first thing I saw was a big sign offering a thai massage on a boat, hmmm I do enjoy massages, but a bit awks for a date, no?

Thankfully, it was not the latter and we finally made it to The Escape Boat. Now don't get me wrong, I have done Escape Rooms before, but definitely nothing like this.

If you're into looking stun on a date, you've spent time on your hair and you've worn heels - this is not the place for you. The first thing we were asked to do was to put on clunky blue helmets, which I can assure you, is not the most attractive looking piece to wear on a date, but hey, it's all a bit of craic (and you deffo need the helmet, I bashed my head a few times).

You're then locked into a tight little room downstairs on the boat and you really have to work together to try get out. Im obviously not going to give you hints on how to escape but I will tell you that there are quite a few sections to the challenge - The last one being a bit of a shocker.

So, we made it to the final room without screaming at each other and then it happened. Being on a boat, I don't know how I didn't predict it tbh, water started gushing from the windows and even though I closed them shut, it began to pour from behind. I watched as the water levels rose and jumped up on a tiny ledge. As if the pressure to get out wasn't on already, it was at an all-time high at this point.

If you've ever wanted to find out if you could actually tolerate the person you're on a date with long-term, being on a flooding boat with one another while trying to figure out some difficult, cryptic puzzles is definitely one way of doing so.

This is the perfect date for a couple who are up for the craic, love a good challenge and work well together. I really enjoyed it because it was a step away from a conventional meal or round of drinks.

And sure look, if you can escape from a boat together, you can face anything, right?

