This Unique Brewery Tour With Pizza Is A Must For A Rainy Day

This time last year we were bang smack in the middle of a heatwave and today I walked into work wearing my winter coat.

Irish weather, aye?

It’s not all bad though, rainy days are the perfect excuse to get out and check out a cool museum, tour or restaurant in Dublin. IDEAL.

One of the quirkiest tours around will take you through one of Dublin’s coolest breweries.

Say hello to Rascals Brewing Company.

Rascals is Dublin’s first authentic craft beer taproom and pizza restaurant- literally two of the best things around. This means you can learn all about craft beer and tuck into some tasty food once you’re done!

The brewery tour experience is run by highly qualified passionate brewers who can share their knowledge with you as you learn about the steps involved in creating great beer.

The first part of the tour is the story of Rascals Brewing Company.

“Visitors will be told how the founders – a husband and wife team – took inspiration from the craft beer scene on a visit to New Zealand and decided to give up their day jobs and pursue a dream of setting up a brewery in Dublin. Visitors are then brought through the brewery floor up to a mezzanine where the tour of the brewing facilities begins.

The first port of call is the Malt Room, in which guests can grab a handful of malted barley and taste the different flavours. Next they are guided through the brewing vessels in the brewhouse.

At all times we engage the senses of our visitors. We ask them to smell and feel the hops used in our beer production. We have art installations throughout the tour offering representations of what happens at during brewing.”

You’ll finish of the tour with a generous serving of craft beer as well as some decadent pizza.

Sounds like an ideal idea for date night!

