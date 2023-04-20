DCC already looking for artists to submit artwork for Winter Lights 2023

A unique and exciting opportunity for artists.

We've only just welcomed the longer evenings, but preparations for Christmas 2023 are already well underway it would seem. Dublin City Council have called out for artists looking to have their work projected during their annual Winter Lights festival.

For the upcoming festivities, the company working on Dublin City Council's behalf, Eventco Ireland, are looking for "artists to submit their artwork for projection mapping on the iconic General Post Office (GPO) building and Custom house."

The website describes the process as such:

"Projection mapping is a dynamic medium that projects images and animations onto a three-dimensional surface, creating an immersive visual experience that captivates and engages viewers. By submitting your artwork, you have the chance to showcase your creativity, challenge your skills and produce an awe-inspiring visual display on one of Ireland’s most famous landmarks."

Artists need to submit a proposal with their idea, and choose whether they want to apply to have their artwork projected on the GPO or the Custom House building. You can find all the details of the submission process on the Dublin Winter Lights website.

The deadline for submissions is May 5th at 2pm. Late submissions will not be accepted.

It's an exciting time to be an artist in Dublin. As well as the Winter Lights project, Dublin Canvas are currently looking for people to paint the 118 blank boxes around the city for the summer.

Header image via Dublin Lights Website

