د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

‘Designers In The City’ Free Fashion Event Is On This Weekend

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

This third edition of Designers In The City will go ahead this weekend.

The event, which will have a panel, designers and a clothes fair will be hosted at the Bernard Shaw.

“How our fashion consumption has an economic and social impact” will be discussed by a panel on the day.

Designers in the City hopes to allow local brands to have another way to be seen.

The event kicks off at 11am on April 27 and finishes at 4pm, and registering to attend is completely free.

If you’re sticking around town after a day in the Bernard Shaw, why not check out another sustainable fashion show on in the city?

READ MORE: Sustainable Fashion Show Announced To Celebrate Fashion Revolution Week

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK