‘Designers In The City’ Free Fashion Event Is On This Weekend

This third edition of Designers In The City will go ahead this weekend.

The event, which will have a panel, designers and a clothes fair will be hosted at the Bernard Shaw.

“How our fashion consumption has an economic and social impact” will be discussed by a panel on the day.

Designers in the City hopes to allow local brands to have another way to be seen.

The event kicks off at 11am on April 27 and finishes at 4pm, and registering to attend is completely free.

