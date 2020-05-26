Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dogs Trust issues advice to dog owners ahead of the good weather

By Sarah Finnan

May 26, 2020 at 11:13am

Share:

Dogs Trust has issued advice to pet owners ahead of the good weather, reminding them to be especially attentive to their furry friends when the sun's out.

It looks like the good weather is set to make a return this week with Met Éireann predicting that Thursday will be the hottest day of the year so far - reaching temperatures of up to 25°C in parts of the country.

But while that sounds positively dreamy to us sun worshippers, it may not spell good news for our furry friends who can have a hard time cooling down. Especially now, given the fact that their coats are a little on the shaggy side and a visit to the groomers is probably out of the question.

Knowing that dogs can be particularly at risk during hotter weather (heatstroke is a real danger as they can't regulate their body temperature the same way humans can), Dogs Trust has reminded pet owners to be extra vigilant, releasing a list of things you can do to make sure your pal is well looked after... because as they put it, it's cool to be kind.

Here's some of their advice:

  • Never leave your dog alone in a car - parking in the shade or opening a window does little to offset high temperatures (which can rise by 11 degrees in as little as 10 minutes)
  • Stick to bringing your dog for exercise during the cooler parts of the day such as early morning or late evening... and don't over-do it either
  • Test the tarmac to make sure it's not too hot for your dog's paws - just press your hand to the ground for seven seconds and if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them too
  • It may sound like a given, but make sure your dog is well hydrated throughout the day
  • Make sure there's a shaded spot they can chill out in (wet towels can provide extra relief when the grian is extra strong)

Bottom line, enjoy the sun but don't forget to look out for your furry friend. Find the full list of advice as well as info about spotting heatstroke in dogs here.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Swimming to be banned at Dublin beach due to poor water quality

Share:

Latest articles

Irish Emigration Museum asking public to nominate their heroes and loved ones for new exhibition

Swimming to be banned at Dublin beach due to poor water quality

Dublin City Council is inviting suggestions on how to create space for social distancing

The glorious spud: simple and delicious potato dishes

You may also love

Irish Emigration Museum asking public to nominate their heroes and loved ones for new exhibition

RHA encouraging public to 'support artists today so that we have art tomorrow'

Reuzi selling grow your own cocktail kits and they're extremely cool

Seven WhatsApp groups we are all in whether we like it or not

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.