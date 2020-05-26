Dogs Trust issues advice to dog owners ahead of the good weather

Dogs Trust has issued advice to pet owners ahead of the good weather, reminding them to be especially attentive to their furry friends when the sun's out.

It looks like the good weather is set to make a return this week with Met Éireann predicting that Thursday will be the hottest day of the year so far - reaching temperatures of up to 25°C in parts of the country.

But while that sounds positively dreamy to us sun worshippers, it may not spell good news for our furry friends who can have a hard time cooling down. Especially now, given the fact that their coats are a little on the shaggy side and a visit to the groomers is probably out of the question.

Knowing that dogs can be particularly at risk during hotter weather (heatstroke is a real danger as they can't regulate their body temperature the same way humans can), Dogs Trust has reminded pet owners to be extra vigilant, releasing a list of things you can do to make sure your pal is well looked after... because as they put it, it's cool to be kind.

Here's some of their advice:

Never leave your dog alone in a car - parking in the shade or opening a window does little to offset high temperatures (which can rise by 11 degrees in as little as 10 minutes)

Stick to bringing your dog for exercise during the cooler parts of the day such as early morning or late evening... and don't over-do it either

Test the tarmac to make sure it's not too hot for your dog's paws - just press your hand to the ground for seven seconds and if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them too

It may sound like a given, but make sure your dog is well hydrated throughout the day

Make sure there's a shaded spot they can chill out in (wet towels can provide extra relief when the grian is extra strong)

Bottom line, enjoy the sun but don't forget to look out for your furry friend. Find the full list of advice as well as info about spotting heatstroke in dogs here.

