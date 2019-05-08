د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

Dublin Driver Fined For Watching Liverpool Match Behind The Wheel Last Night

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Where were you watching Liverpool’s epic win over Barcelona last night? Down the pub? The relative comfort of your sofa? Wherever it was, it was doubtless a more sensible option than the choice made by one viewer.

An Garda Síochána have tweeted an image which shows that they caught a Dublin motorist driving while watching the drama unfold on their phone. The DMR North Roads Policing Unit detected the culprit who will now be hit with a fine for the offence.

While last night’s game will live long in the memory for sporting reasons, this person will always associate it with a fairly foolish error of judgement.

A lesson for any sports fans who find themselves on the road during a big match in the future.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Ecstatic Full-Time Scenes In Dublin’s Number One Liverpool Pub Last Night

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK