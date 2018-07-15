Lifestyle

There Was Unusual Behaviour On This Dublin Bus On Friday Night

A strange occurrence coming from the upper deck.

Dublin Bus

It's definitely something you won't see everyday but you should never be surprised with any mysterious behaviours on a Dublin Bus

We love when a sing-song breaks out anywhere but when it's on a bus, there's no getting away from it, no matter how much you want to.

Deborah Ryan was having that Friday feeling when a Dublin bus drove past her and as it did, she could hear the throngs of people in the upper deck of the bus singing "up the ra".

But, it's not the song about "throwing bricks and stones", oh no. It's "Up The Ra" recorded by the Rubberbandits.

She said that the bus driver must have been blaring the radio but, it's a strange song to have blasting out from the speakers on the bus.

The song basically makes fun at people who go around chanting "oh ah, up the ra" but know very little about what actually happened and who support football teams in England.

Lines from the song include things like: "It all started with the Great Potato Famine of 1916", "They stole the seven counties in Ulster"

Personally, we love it though when they start to list all the people that they believe to be "in the RA" - they are as follows:

  • Marty Whelan
  • Colin Farrell
  • George Lucas
  • Tony Cascarino
  • Mick Jagger
  • Robert De Niro
  • Quentin Tarantino
  • Terry Phelan
  • Dr. Dre
  • Your man in the Da Vinci Code
  • Winona Ryder
  • Kofi Annan
  • Michelle Pfeiffer
  • The Rubberbandits

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

