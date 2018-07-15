There Was Unusual Behaviour On This Dublin Bus On Friday Night

It's definitely something you won't see everyday but you should never be surprised with any mysterious behaviours on a Dublin Bus

We love when a sing-song breaks out anywhere but when it's on a bus, there's no getting away from it, no matter how much you want to.

Deborah Ryan was having that Friday feeling when a Dublin bus drove past her and as it did, she could hear the throngs of people in the upper deck of the bus singing "up the ra".



But, it's not the song about "throwing bricks and stones", oh no. It's "Up The Ra" recorded by the Rubberbandits.

A Dublin bus just drove past with a crowd of people in the upperdeck singing “Up the Ra” by @Rubberbandits. The bus driver must be blasting the radio — Deborah Ryan (@DebzJRyan) July 13, 2018

She said that the bus driver must have been blaring the radio but, it's a strange song to have blasting out from the speakers on the bus.

The song basically makes fun at people who go around chanting "oh ah, up the ra" but know very little about what actually happened and who support football teams in England.

Lines from the song include things like: "It all started with the Great Potato Famine of 1916", "They stole the seven counties in Ulster"

Personally, we love it though when they start to list all the people that they believe to be "in the RA" - they are as follows:

Marty Whelan

Colin Farrell

George Lucas

Tony Cascarino

Mick Jagger

Robert De Niro

Quentin Tarantino

Terry Phelan

Dr. Dre

Your man in the Da Vinci Code

Winona Ryder

Kofi Annan

Michelle Pfeiffer

The Rubberbandits

