Dublin Punter Successfully Turns 50c Euromillions Ticket Into €16,500

That's a whopping 33,000 times of a turnover.

Money Dub Jan

Three is a magic number.

That's the amount of Dublin punters that have walked away with BIG sums of cash from the Euromillions in the last ten days, without actually buying a ticket for it. 

A Dublin winner scooped €16,500 thanks to a small 50c bet on what numbers would be picked out of the Euromillions drum on Tuesday night. 

The Dublin punter - who wishes to remain anonymous - put the bet down on Tuesday in BoyleSports picking the numbers 11, 15, 27 and 35 which were all drawn from Tuesday night's draw.

A spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Had the customer done their lucky numbers in their local newsagents they would have walked away with just €52.

"This latest windfall has brought the total payouts in Dublin in January across the Lotto and EuroMillions to a monumental €218,617.50.”

Some people just have all the luck.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

