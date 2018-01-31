Dublin Punter Successfully Turns 50c Euromillions Ticket Into €16,500

Three is a magic number.

That's the amount of Dublin punters that have walked away with BIG sums of cash from the Euromillions in the last ten days, without actually buying a ticket for it.

A Dublin winner scooped €16,500 thanks to a small 50c bet on what numbers would be picked out of the Euromillions drum on Tuesday night.

The Dublin punter - who wishes to remain anonymous - put the bet down on Tuesday in BoyleSports picking the numbers 11, 15, 27 and 35 which were all drawn from Tuesday night's draw.

A spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Had the customer done their lucky numbers in their local newsagents they would have walked away with just €52.

"This latest windfall has brought the total payouts in Dublin in January across the Lotto and EuroMillions to a monumental €218,617.50.”

Some people just have all the luck.

