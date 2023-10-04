Christmas is officially on the way as Dublin Zoo announce the return of Wild Lights

Yes, we're daring to use the C word in October.

Huge news for Christmas obsessives as Dublin Zoo have announced the return of their hugely popular Wild Lights festive event.

This year's theme is "The Enchanted Zoo" and will feature fairies, mythical creatures, vibrantly coloured animals, a gnome village and even a dreamlike candy land, all lit up as beautiful silk lanterns.

On arrival, visitors will be greeted by the enchanted Wizard and invited to choose their own adventure from a choice of three pathways to explore first. Each pathway offers a magical gateway to showcase the secret life of Dublin Zoo at night.

If you want to know what each route entails, you'll just have to make it your business to get out to Dublin Zoo and see for yourself.

Wild Lights will open to the public every day from November 16 until January 2024 from 5pm – 9pm (excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day). You can purchase tickets from tomorrow (October 5) on the Dublin Zoo website.

Admission to Wild Lights will be €24.50 for adults and €20 for children. Annual pass holders can avail of a special rate of €22.50 for adults and €18 for children. Children under the age of three go free but will require a pre-booked ticket. Students and OAP tickets are available for €20.50 for annual pass holders and €21.50 for those without an annual pass.

