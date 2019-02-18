Dubliners Had A Strong Reaction To The New RTÉ Series Which Started Tonight

The issue of cycling safety has been a burgeoning topic in Dublin in recent times and RTÉ brought the debate to our living rooms this evening.

Now You See Me is a four-part series which focuses on the lives of cyclists in Ireland, taking into account myths around cycling, cyclist rights and the main points of conflict between people on bikes and people in cars.

Fronted by Simon Delaney and Bláthnaid Treacy, the opening episode sparked plenty of conversation with many praising the decision to highlight the issue while others were left hoping for more balance in later episodes.

Top takeaways from #NYSM #NowYouSeeMe so far:

- We need to change our priorities of spending and investment

- It has to be easy

- Separation of cars and bikes is key

- Speed limits only work if its matched with enforcement

🚲 — Dublin Cycling 🚲 (@dublincycling) February 18, 2019

Well done @MikeMcKillen some very sensible comments & a good contribution to tonight’s episode of #NYSM — I BIKE Dublin (@IBIKEDublin) February 18, 2019

Hearing people talk about enforcing legislation is refreshing. Great first episode #NYSM — Allison Phillips (@EcoAllison) February 18, 2019

Famous rte "balance", can't show motorists in a bad light without showing everyone else as worse. @RSAIreland expert needs a refresher on road rules and filtering also. #NYSM — Fergal Condron (@condrof) February 18, 2019

Don’t know how anyone has the nerve to cycle around Dublin. This city is actually anti-cycling. 🙈😱 #NowYouSeeMe — Abby Green (@abbygreen3) February 18, 2019

Dublin’s bike lanes. Paint. Just for show. Sums it up really. #NYSM — I BIKE Dublin (@IBIKEDublin) February 18, 2019

So far all cyclists in Dublin seem to be boys..?! 🤔 #womenonwheels #NowYouSeeMe #NYSM — Janet Horner (@JanetPHorner) February 18, 2019

If you didn't manage to catch Now You See Me, three episodes remain and you can get a taster of the series in the clip below.

