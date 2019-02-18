Lifestyle

Dubliners Had A Strong Reaction To The New RTÉ Series Which Started Tonight

It sparked plenty of conversation online

Screen Shot 2019 02 18 At 20 35 24

The issue of cycling safety has been a burgeoning topic in Dublin in recent times and RTÉ brought the debate to our living rooms this evening.

Now You See Me is a four-part series which focuses on the lives of cyclists in Ireland, taking into account myths around cycling, cyclist rights and the main points of conflict between people on bikes and people in cars.

Fronted by Simon Delaney and Bláthnaid Treacy, the opening episode sparked plenty of conversation with many praising the decision to highlight the issue while others were left hoping for more balance in later episodes.

If you didn't manage to catch Now You See Me, three episodes remain and you can get a taster of the series in the clip below.

READ NEXT: Five Dublin Cinemas Will Be Screening 'Bridesmaids' Later This Month

cycling Dublin Ireland RTÉ now you see me
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Five Healthy 'Cheat Meal' Snacks You Can Grab In Dublin This Week
Five Healthy 'Cheat Meal' Snacks You Can Grab In Dublin This Week
Datin Dublin: Ananda Is The Ideal Spot For Valentine's
Datin Dublin: Ananda Is The Ideal Spot For Valentine's
PIC: This Is How Much You Can Save A Year In Dublin By Cycling To Work
PIC: This Is How Much You Can Save A Year In Dublin By Cycling To Work
Dublin Airport Announces New Twice-Weekly Route To 'The City Of The Future'
Dublin Airport Announces New Twice-Weekly Route To 'The City Of The Future'
Dealz Has Launched A 'Galentine's Day' Range With Prices As Low As €1.50
Dealz Has Launched A 'Galentine's Day' Range With Prices As Low As €1.50
Is This How Often We Should Actually Be Showering?
Is This How Often We Should Actually Be Showering?
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
7 Cosy Dublin Cafés To Snuggle Up In When You're Dodging The Cold This Winter
7 Cosy Dublin Cafés To Snuggle Up In When You're Dodging The Cold This Winter
This Dublin Shop Is Selling Some Seriously Brilliant Irish Valentine's Cards
This Dublin Shop Is Selling Some Seriously Brilliant Irish Valentine's Cards
"Three Weeks In To My Simple 'Gym-Free' Health Plan And I'm 5KG Down"
"Three Weeks In To My Simple 'Gym-Free' Health Plan And I'm 5KG Down"
A-Z Date Guide: 26 Spots You Must Try When A-Courtin' In The Big Smoke
A-Z Date Guide: 26 Spots You Must Try When A-Courtin' In The Big Smoke
The Most Unique Venues In Dublin For A Winter Wedding
The Most Unique Venues In Dublin For A Winter Wedding
Nine Of The Most Reliable Restaurants On The Northside
Feature

Nine Of The Most Reliable Restaurants On The Northside
A Popular Dublin Deli Is Scrapping Breakfast Rolls To Reflect Changing Food Habits
Food and Drink

A Popular Dublin Deli Is Scrapping Breakfast Rolls To Reflect Changing Food Habits
Livin Dublin: Fancy Living In Clonsilla? These Five Houses Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
Sponsored

Livin Dublin: Fancy Living In Clonsilla? These Five Houses Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
Lewis Capaldi Has Just Announced His Return To Dublin
News

Lewis Capaldi Has Just Announced His Return To Dublin

Dublin Churches Are Introducing Contactless Donations At Mass
News

Dublin Churches Are Introducing Contactless Donations At Mass
WATCH: Post Malone Was Fined €4,000 For Smoking On Stage At His Dublin Gig Last Night
News

WATCH: Post Malone Was Fined €4,000 For Smoking On Stage At His Dublin Gig Last Night
Dublin's Paddy's Day Celebrations Could Last For A Whole Month If New Plans Go Ahead
Dublin

Dublin's Paddy's Day Celebrations Could Last For A Whole Month If New Plans Go Ahead
A Dublin Restaurant Is Offering Free Jägermeister To Any Couples Who Get Engaged Tonight
Food and Drink

A Dublin Restaurant Is Offering Free Jägermeister To Any Couples Who Get Engaged Tonight

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group