6 of Dublin's top visitor attractions to check out this summer

Everything from an eye studio, to roller-blading, to making your own jewellery.

Summer is here, and Dublin is packed full of fun visitor attractions where you can spend an afternoon or two. Most Dubliners or tourists will already have done the classics: Kilmainham Gaol, Guinness Storehouse, National Gallery, all of which deserve a visit but generally top recommendation lists as it is.

But if you're looking to do something a little bit different in Dublin this summer, besides the usual brunch, drinks, walks in the park, then we've got you covered.

6. Underground Donut Tour

Location: Starts at Stephen's Green

Donuts have been a long-time trend in Dublin, and the buzz around them doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. If you're just as obsessed, then embarking on this underground donut tour may be just the thing for you.

The tour begins near St. Stephen’s Green at The Rolling Donut, one of Dublin’s original doughnut shops, and from there you will go on a walking tour of Dublin while trying all kinds of donuts in all shapes and sizes (even churros).

5. Arisu Photo Booth

Location: O'Connell Street

Advertisement

If you're a bit like us, you get stupidly excited when you spy a photo booth, be it a wedding, a shopping centre, wherever. It just hits us right in the feels, and it always feels like you just have to try it out, you know, for the mems. You never know when you're going to next encounter one.

Well next time you're wandering aimlessly in town, make sure you head over to O'Connell Street, where Arisu Photo Booth opened up two months ago. It is nothing short of adorable.

4. Eyemazy

Location: Bloom Lane

Last month, Dublin welcomed new attraction Eyemazy to Bloom Lane, which is an international photography studio and store.

What makes Eyemazy different to other studios is that their chosen subject matter are eyes, and they have specialised technology that can capture ultrahigh-resolution photos of the iris, producing beautiful and personalised prints. This is definitely one of Dublin's best visitor attractions to land this year.

3. Fusion Rink

Advertisement

Location: Walkinstown

If you're looking for a fun activity that doesn't involve booze, Fusion Rink is for you.

This is definitely one to try while you're still young and fearless as there'll probably be a few bumps and falls while you "gracefully glide" around, but it's a ton of fun and will make you feel like you've been transported to the 80s.

One of Dublin's most fun visitor attractions.

2. Axe Club

Location: North Dock

If you want to try this very niche method of letting off steam, you can with Axe Club, with bases in Dublin and Wicklow. This company has axe throwing and nature adventure courses, ideal for corporate events, stag or hen parties, or just amongst friends looking for a bit of friendly competition.

Advertisement

1. The Collective

Location: Drury Street

Up above the jewellers on Drury Street there's a workshop area where you can make your own ring.

You can do the 2-hour course where you will learn all the steps involved in making a ring, and get to take home your creation at the end. Priced at €80 for the class, this is a great shout for a birthday or long overdue group get-together. ⁠

Header images via Instagram / Fusion Rink & / Eyemazy

READ ON:

- Arctic Monkeys cancel sold out Dublin gig due to illness

- Dublin's new opener Hawksmoor is an example of how good a steak can taste

Advertisement

- Eathos has opened a third location on Baggot Street