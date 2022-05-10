Fancy going on a culture date with Dublin 8?

Who wouldn't want to date one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world?

Did you know that last year, Dublin 8 was voted as the 15th coolest neighbourhood globally. Yes, as in out of the whole world. That's no small feat; Dublin 8 beat out Noord, Amsterdam, Brickwell, Miami, and Mount Pleasant, Vancouver. In Time Out's ranking of coolest neighbourhood, Dublin 8 earned its spot due to its "essence and charm" as well as its "vintage and bric-à-brac shops, street art, markets, homey cafés, and it’s also where you’ll find some of the city’s hottest foodie talent."

It's no wonder that this weekend there's an event called Culture Date with Dublin 8 where you essentially date this part of Dublin. On their website the event is described like this:

"Culture Date with Dublin 8 is a neighbourhood initiative, which aims to celebrate Dublin 8’s rich cultural, historical and architectural heritage while encouraging people who are living, working and visiting the area to explore what is on their doorstep."

So what can you expect from this culture date? This weekend there'll be walking tours, markets, and family friendly activities in Dublin 8. Participating locations include the IMMA, Kilmainham Gaol, The Phoenix Park, The Irish National War Memorial Gardens, Richmond Barracks, and more. You can check them all out HERE. At many of these locations you can pick up a passport which you can then get stamped at each spot you visit.

The majority of these events are free with the exception of a performance at St Patrick's Cathedral on Saturday. You will need to book certain events however so make sure you do to avoid disappointment.

Saturday: Culture Date with Dublin 8

On Saturday 14th there will be spoken word performances at Goldenbridge cemetery, a twilight market at the Digital Hub, a walking tour of The Liberties, as well as a lego hunt in Marsh's library.

You can find all of Saturday's events HERE.

Sunday: Culture Date with Dublin 8

For some family fun you'll find an art workshop at the IMMA, guided tours at The Phoenix Park, free admission into St. Patrick's Cathedral, as well as an open day at Myra House.

You can find all of Sunday's events HERE.

Seems there's no better way to spend this weekend than with a Culture Date in Dublin 8.

