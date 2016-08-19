Feature Lifestyle Fashion

10 Alternative Places To Buy The Perfect Wedding Outfit in Dublin

'Tis the season to spend loads of money on dresses we'll only wear once...

Now that summer is upon us - it's wedding season. 

AKA the most expensive and stressful time of the year. 

What are you gonna wear? What if someone turns up in the same outfit? What'll others be wearing?

99 problems - and your outfit choice is one. 

But not for long... we've rounded up some of our fave Dublin boutiques where you can hopefully find something niiiiiice

1. Bow and Pearl 

The once Ranelagh boutique has moved to the Swan Centre in Rathmines and is a welcome addition to the neighbourhood. 

Unique, hand-selected clothes at super reasonable prices. 

They also do fab, inexpensive jewelry.

2. Om Diva 

The most special boutique in all of Dublin can be found on Drury Street. 

If you wanna stand out from the crowd - pay a visit to Om Diva and have your pick of their unique and quirky clothing. 

Their vintage basement, in particular, is a total treasure trove.  

3. Covet

Located on the top floor of the Powerscourt Townhouse you'll find one of the dreamiest places in Dublin. 

Covet are experts in all things bridal - and their eveningwear and cocktailwear are so perfect for wedding guests. 

All staff are super lovely and helpful - if you need anything they are more than happy to help. 

4. Charity shops 

The likes of Oxfam, St Vincent de Paul and Barnardos are treasure troves -and the odds of someone at the wedding having the same outfit as you if you've bought yours in the chazza are very slim. 

The best part? The money you spend in 'em goes to helping those less fortunate. 

5. Folkster 

We've always loved their Kilkenney shop - but their Temple Bar store is the ultimate wedding guest shopping destination. 

One foot in the door and you'll have found a wedding outfit - guaranteed. 

And possibly a wedding gift too - their lifestyle and homeware section is bougie perfection. 

6. Siopaella 

If you love higher-end, designer bits - then you've come to the right place. 

Always bound to find some unique and cool at Siopaella - and with four different locations filled with hundreds of outfits? You'll be sorted in no time. 

Find them on Wicklow Street, Cecilia Street, Temple Lane and on Crow Street. 

7. Soho Market

So cheap and always on top of the trends, you can find Soho Markets in Rathmines, St. Stephen's Green Shopping Centre, Dún Laoghaire and in the Pavillions Shopping Centre.

So many cute bits and bobs - jewelry, bags, accessories galore. 

They've lovely occasion wear at the moment that you should be able to find something cute af for all your weddins. 

8. TK Maxx

One is always well-rewarded with a good rummage in TK Maxx. 

You can often find total gems, at super discounts - our favourites are TK Maxx Blanch and Dundrum.

9. Coco Boutique

This gorge boutique on Clarendon Street has an amazing team of buyers who have seriously good taste. 

You'll be the belle of the ball. 

Super staff will help you find exactly what you're looking for. 

10. & Other Stories 

Still relatively new to Dublin, & Other Stories have fantastic, reasonably-priced stock. And plenty of it. 

Every time we've ever needed an outfit, we've found it here. 

We've spotted some very wedding-guest-worthy outfits in there recently. 

If you've never paid them a visit, we'd highly recommend it!

